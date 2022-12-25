Read full article on original website
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Packers Favored vs. Vikings, Make Big Move in Super Bowl Odds
The Green Bay Packers, who have won three in a row, will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.
Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed
The Denver Broncos are facing another head coaching search less than a year after concluding their previous one, and a list of potential candidates is already emerging. An initial list of potential candidates, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, includes frequent head coaching candidates, such as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Kansas City... The post Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Vikings Are Playing with Fire Regarding Their QB1
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting at 12-3, have clinched the NFC North, and can sail smoothly into the playoff in a couple weeks. However, even with all this success, the Vikings are playing with fire when it comes to their QB1, Kirk Cousins. Following Week 16, Cousins has now been...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String
A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song
Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett; Reunion With Aaron Rodgers as Commanders in 2023?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a tremendous 2021 season with Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator. Could the two join forces again in Washington?
Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17
There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act
There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Pair of Former Vikings Linemen Sign Elsewhere, Get a Shot at Playoff Push
There are only two games remaining, but much remains to be decided when it comes to the playoff push. Over the past few days, several teams have been adding extra ammunition to prepare for the battle that is the final tournament. A pair of former Vikings linemen will have a shot at helping their team pursue the Super Bowl. Danny Isidora is heading to Tennessee and Ifeadi Odenigbo is heading to Tampa Bay.
Former Vikings Starter Latches onto Teetering Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccanneers have a grimy 7-8 record through 16 weeks but still lead the underwhelming NFC South. If Tom Brady and Co. maintain hold of the division lead, they’ll likely host the Dallas Cowboys in Round of 1 the postseason. And Tampa Bay bolstered its practice squad...
Updates on injury status of Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon and Yosh Nijman
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that receiver Christian Watson, kick returner Keisean Nixon and right tackle Yosh Nijman will all be considered “day to day” after exiting Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins. Watson missed the second half with a hip injury, Nixon went...
RGIII is a Vikings Believer
Say what you want about the Minnesota Vikings this season, but they have a 12-3 record. There is no denying they’ve gone about getting there in a rather unconventional way, and the point differential suggests they shouldn’t have as lopsided of a record as they do. Guess what, the win column matters and at least one NFL analyst agrees.
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Narrates Tribute to Kicker Mason Crosby
The longtime Green Bay player broke Brett Favre’s franchise record for consecutive game’s played Sunday.
Reaction to Vikings Win over Giants
This is Episode 185 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of Vikings-Giants. Particularly, Greg Joseph, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Reaction to Vikings Win over...
Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game
Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
