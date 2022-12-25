ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

10 convicted in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz – but alleged mastermind walks free

A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts drops a truth bomb on possible Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger replacement

The Los Angeles Dodgers still do not have a clear Cody Bellinger replacement in centerfield. Players such as Chris Taylor, James Outman, and Trayce Thompson have been listed as potential centerfield options for 2023. Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts previously got brutally honest on Thompson, per Jeff J. Snider of si.com. “Trayce is a high character […] The post Dave Roberts drops a truth bomb on possible Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star

The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Red Sox Reportedly Signing 2-Time Cy Young Pitcher

The Red Sox added some depth to their starting rotation this Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with Corey Kluber. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it's a one-year contract for Kluber that includes a club option for the 2024 season. After losing Rich Hill and Nathan Eovaldi this week, the Red...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa deal with Mets can still be saved with intriguing addition to contract

Perhaps the only thing more shocking than the New York Mets signing Carlos Correa was the now delay in finalizing the contract. While Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through for the same reason, it appears the Mets are ready to deploy a different strategy to lock up the former World Series champion. […] The post Carlos Correa deal with Mets can still be saved with intriguing addition to contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Over the Monster

Red Sox Links: Just How Good is Masataka Yoshida?

It’s been reported that the Red Sox offered Masataka Yoshida significantly more money than most other teams. This in-depth look at their years-long scouting process may indicate why: one of their leading scouts in Asia thinks he’s the best pure hitter to come from area since Ichiro. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Brian Cashman’s Anthony Volpe shortstop take will hype New York fans

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told shortstop Anthony Volpe that he had a chance to take the starting job based on how he performed in spring training, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay said on the Yes Network on Tuesday. “He gets back from a long, long minor league season,” Kay said. “He goes […] The post Brian Cashman’s Anthony Volpe shortstop take will hype New York fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Dodgers fans shouldn’t worry for 2023 despite quiet free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not made many high-profile moves in free agency. The signings of JD Martinez and Noah Syndergaard could payoff in 2023, but LA didn’t bring in any superstar caliber free agents. Some fans have begun to express concern for the Dodgers’ chances of competing this season. However, this is still a […] The post 2 reasons Dodgers fans shouldn’t worry for 2023 despite quiet free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bruins legends Bobby Orr, Zdeno Chara to make history at Fenway Park for Winter Classic

The Boston Bruins will host the 2023 NHL Winter Classic from Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. And this year’s game will feature a very unique baseball-themed twist. The 2023 Winter Classic will kick off with a ceremonial puck throw, as confirmed by the NHL. Recently retired Bruins legend Zdeno Chara is set […] The post Bruins legends Bobby Orr, Zdeno Chara to make history at Fenway Park for Winter Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy