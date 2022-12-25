Read full article on original website
MLB Network’s proposed Yankees-White Sox trade seems insane
We’re sorry … we thought only New York Yankees fans were the only people in the world that made outlandish trade proposals that favored their team? “How about Clint Frazier and Miguel Andújar for (insert All-Star)?!” Good times. Don’t kill the messenger for this one,...
10 convicted in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz – but alleged mastermind walks free
A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
ClutchPoints
Dave Roberts drops a truth bomb on possible Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger replacement
The Los Angeles Dodgers still do not have a clear Cody Bellinger replacement in centerfield. Players such as Chris Taylor, James Outman, and Trayce Thompson have been listed as potential centerfield options for 2023. Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts previously got brutally honest on Thompson, per Jeff J. Snider of si.com. “Trayce is a high character […] The post Dave Roberts drops a truth bomb on possible Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pirates Sign Oldest Active MLB Player to One-Year Deal
The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 42-year-old free agent left-handed pitcher Rich Hill Tuesday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. The deal is worth $8 million, per Heyman.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with one trade deadline acquisition
When recalling the 2022 trade deadline, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was aggressive, to say the least. The Yankees were all in on competing for a World Series, landing Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics and contact hitter Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Both of those...
Dodgers News: New LA Pitcher is Leaving Everything About Last Season Behind Him
Will Noah Syndergaard be able to return to his early career form?
Red Sox exec claims Mookie Betts loss changed management style, but actions say otherwise
The day after the 2022 Red Sox season ended, manager Alex Cora, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, and CEO/president Sam Kennedy assembled at Fenway Park to field postmortem and pre-offseason questions. The biggest questions were about Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Would the Sox finally pay up? Would they let...
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Nathan Eovaldi After Five Years With Red Sox
The Red Sox lost another member of the 2018 World Series team to free agency Tuesday night. Nathan Eovaldi reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, ending his five-year stint in Boston. The right-hander did face injuries during his time with the Red Sox, but he was...
Red Sox Insider Believes Boston's Most Durable Starter Is On Trade Block
The majority of the Red Sox's rotation are either oft-injured or relatively inexperienced but one reliable arm remains, for now.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
New York Mets and Carlos Correa 'are confident they can iron out a deal despite surgery concerns'
The New York Mets and Carlos Correa are 'confident they can find a contract agreement in the coming days', despite concerns from the team about his 2014 leg injury that needed surgery.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs With Pirates To Continue Storied Career
The Boston Red Sox will not bring back left-handed pitcher Rich Hill for another year despite the lack of quality options in the rotation.
Red Sox Reportedly Signing 2-Time Cy Young Pitcher
The Red Sox added some depth to their starting rotation this Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with Corey Kluber. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it's a one-year contract for Kluber that includes a club option for the 2024 season. After losing Rich Hill and Nathan Eovaldi this week, the Red...
Carlos Correa deal with Mets can still be saved with intriguing addition to contract
Perhaps the only thing more shocking than the New York Mets signing Carlos Correa was the now delay in finalizing the contract. While Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through for the same reason, it appears the Mets are ready to deploy a different strategy to lock up the former World Series champion. […] The post Carlos Correa deal with Mets can still be saved with intriguing addition to contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: Just How Good is Masataka Yoshida?
It’s been reported that the Red Sox offered Masataka Yoshida significantly more money than most other teams. This in-depth look at their years-long scouting process may indicate why: one of their leading scouts in Asia thinks he’s the best pure hitter to come from area since Ichiro. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)
Angels Roster News: Halos Bring Back Infielder on Minor League Pact
He played in Double-A and Triple-A with the Halos last season.
Brian Cashman’s Anthony Volpe shortstop take will hype New York fans
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told shortstop Anthony Volpe that he had a chance to take the starting job based on how he performed in spring training, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay said on the Yes Network on Tuesday. “He gets back from a long, long minor league season,” Kay said. “He goes […] The post Brian Cashman’s Anthony Volpe shortstop take will hype New York fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Dodgers fans shouldn’t worry for 2023 despite quiet free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have not made many high-profile moves in free agency. The signings of JD Martinez and Noah Syndergaard could payoff in 2023, but LA didn’t bring in any superstar caliber free agents. Some fans have begun to express concern for the Dodgers’ chances of competing this season. However, this is still a […] The post 2 reasons Dodgers fans shouldn’t worry for 2023 despite quiet free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bruins legends Bobby Orr, Zdeno Chara to make history at Fenway Park for Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins will host the 2023 NHL Winter Classic from Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. And this year’s game will feature a very unique baseball-themed twist. The 2023 Winter Classic will kick off with a ceremonial puck throw, as confirmed by the NHL. Recently retired Bruins legend Zdeno Chara is set […] The post Bruins legends Bobby Orr, Zdeno Chara to make history at Fenway Park for Winter Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
