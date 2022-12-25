Lakers And Mavs Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.

On Christmas, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas, Texas.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Juan Toscano-Anderson, Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James remains listed as probable.

As for the Mavs, they will be without Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and Kemba Walker.

Jaden Hardy is questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers enter the day struggling.

They are 13-19 in 32 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

In addition, the Lakers are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and 3-7 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have gone 5-11 in 16 games.

The Mavs are currently 17-16 in 33 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, the Mavs have been excellent, going 12-5 in the 17 games they have hosted in Dallas, Texas.

Luka Doncic leads the team with impressive averages of 32.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 30 games.

In their most recent game (on Friday night in Houston), the Mavs beat the Rockets 112-106.

Doncic played 42 minutes, and had 50 points, eight rebounds, ten assists and three steals (on 17/30 shooting from the field).