The list for the inductees for the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame was released the other day and I was really pleased with at least one person going into the Hall. His name is Mike Kinsey. He is very simply the best defensive player I have ever seen at Brownwood High School. Now some might argue this name or that name because we have had some good, even VERY good defensive players at Brownwood High. You might even qualify some of them to be great defensive players. I won’t argue that fact. I will simply argue that the best of the best was Mike Kinsey.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO