Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Native Spence Named 2022 Austinite of the Year
Brownwood native Roy Spence, Jr. has been named the 2022 “Austinite of the Year” by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The annual award recognizes a leader in business and civic affairs in the Austin area. Spence grew up in Brownwood, and after graduating from Brownwood High School in...
koxe.com
Steve Galvan, 64, of Brownwood
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1 pm-4 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio...
brownwoodnews.com
Steve Galvan
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1pm-4pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio Puentes of Templo...
brownwoodnews.com
Ellis John Villarreal
Ellis John Villarreal passed away December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. He was born in Houston, Texas on October 26, 1955, to Ellis J Villarreal and Lesta Larrabee. He was a dedicated pastor for 45 years. He is survived by a sister, Lori Villarreal, and a brother, Jack Donaldson and wife Shirly of Bracketville, Tx, his honorary grandchildren, Ellis Anna Belle Spire and Harper Mae Spire of Seguin, Tx, Dennis Spire and Brenda Spire of San Marcos, Tx, Abraham Delgado, Lilly Delgado, Vivianna Delgado, Rebekkah Delgado, and Emma Delgado of Blanket, Tx, and his nieces and nephews, Jack Donaldson Jr and wife Debra, Kathalean Donaldson, Linda Donaldson, Charlotte Donaldson, Stormy, and Nerissa Donaldson, and his cousin, Bennie Boy Canta and wife of San Antonio, Tx. He is preceded in death by his father, Ellis J Villarreal, and mother, Lesta Larrabee, and his aunt, Isabel Garcia.
brownwoodnews.com
Alicia Villarreal
Alicia Villarreal, 83, passed away on December 19, 2022, in Brownwood, TX. Alicia Villarreal was born on January 21, 1939, in Brownwood, TX, to Cresencio Rodriquez and Josephine Rodriquez. Alicia graduated from high school in 1958. She started her career as a Teacher’s Aide at Northwest Elementary and went on...
brownwoodnews.com
TexasBank Holiday Classic Day 1 Results
Click the links below to find out the results of all of Wednesday’s games and Thursday’s schedule. *Note: The games scheduled for Brownwood High School Thursday will be played at the Brownwood Middle School due to a water leak.
brownwoodnews.com
Edward R. Ornelas
Edward R. Ornelas, 96, of Brownwood went home to his Lord and Savior, Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Oak Ridge Manor. Funeral services for Edward will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Waymon Childress officiating; burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Mike Kinsey
The list for the inductees for the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame was released the other day and I was really pleased with at least one person going into the Hall. His name is Mike Kinsey. He is very simply the best defensive player I have ever seen at Brownwood High School. Now some might argue this name or that name because we have had some good, even VERY good defensive players at Brownwood High. You might even qualify some of them to be great defensive players. I won’t argue that fact. I will simply argue that the best of the best was Mike Kinsey.
brownwoodnews.com
Ginger Minkley Thomas
Ginger Minkley Thomas, age 68, of Brownwood, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. A memorial service for Ginger will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 31 at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Lake Brownwood. Ginger was born on August 27, 1954 in Graham...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions out to halt three-game skid during Holiday Classic
After winning eight of their first 11 games to start head coach Will Parker’s second season, the Brownwood Lions have come upon hard times recently, carrying a three-game losing streak into the TexasBank Holiday Classic, which begins Wednesday. The Lions’ last three outings have been losses to 5A programs...
brownwoodnews.com
Fire Department responds to electrical fire at Chick-fil-A
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Tuesday:. At 8:44 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, the Brownwood Fire Department was dispatched to an electrical fire at Chick-fil-A, located at 500 E. Commerce. E9, T9 arrived on scene to investigate an electrical fire in an outlet. Crews found that Chick-Fil-A...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions carry three-game win streak into Holiday Classic
The Brownwood Lady Lions are coming off their Christmas break in the midst of their best stretch of basketball season, a trend that 14th-year head coach Heather Hohertz hopes continue during the TexasBank Holiday Classic that begins Wednesday. “We’re playing both ends of the floor, we’re playing offense, we’re playing...
brownwoodnews.com
City announces New Year’s Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill and Recycling Center and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday, January 2nd. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, January 3rd. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday, January 3rd. Tuesday’s routes will be...
Comments / 0