Youngstown, OH

wtae.com

Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Woman sentenced for double shooting in Youngstown

A woman has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years behind bars for the attempted murder of two people in Youngstown in September of 2019. Nichole Taylor was sentenced to 12 to 16 and a half years in prison after police say she and another man identified as Robert Young IV allegedly shot a man and a woman at a home on Wayside Drive in 2019.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

State Police Calls: Over $1,700 Stolen from Area Woman’s EBT Account

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, December 28, troopers were dispatched to the 22000 block of Shamburg Road, in Oil Creek Township, Venango County, for a report of theft of funds around 4:15 p.m. on November 21.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
sciotopost.com

Grove City – Police ask for ID on Two People who Robbed a Local Store

GROVE CITY – Grove City Police department is asking for ID on two people that worked together to steal from a local store. Accoridng to Grove City Police department on November 25, 2022, at Walmart in Grove City, the male pictured below stole $2.729.00 cash from two different registers while the female distracted the cashiers. Both left the area in a white vehicle.
GROVE CITY, OH
WFMJ.com

Deadly house fire under investigation in Columbiana

One person is dead following a house fire in Columbiana late Monday night. Firefighters were called to North Pearl Street shortly before midnight. Authorities confirmed one person was found dead, but investigators are still working to find out their identity and the cause of the fire. Leetonia Fire Department was...
COLUMBIANA, OH

