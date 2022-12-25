Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Related
One taken to hospital after Struthers crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a two car crash in Struthers Wednesday morning.
Car knocks over utility pole on Youngstown’s South Side
It happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Avenue and East Florida Avenue.
‘Blinded by the sun’: Car runs stop sign, leads to 3-car accident
Two people were taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.
Man in serious condition after Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana County
A man was flown to the hospital and is in serious condition after a Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana county.
wtae.com
Woman killed in Christmas Eve crash in Sewickley Heights identified
One of the women injured in a Christmas Eve crash has died. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman, identified Tuesday as Camden Kiggins, was...
Victim identified in Youngstown’s South Side gas station shooting
Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting at a Youngstown gas station.
Man spinning out in parking lot cited by Youngstown police for eighth OVI
Police said a man who was spinning his tires Tuesday evening in a South Side parking lot was cited for his eighth drunken driving offense.
2 arrested, guns found during South Side traffic stop
Reports said police found two loaded guns and arrested two people Tuesday afternoon after pulling over a car on the South Side for an improper turn.
Extensive damage to home after neighbor spots black smoke, fire
A house is extensively damaged Wednesday morning after a fire spread from level to level of a home.
One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana
One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana.
Crash near Columbiana County damages vehicles
A portion of U.S. Route 30, between Minerva and East Canton, was temporarily shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash.
wtae.com
Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
New speed signs going up in Youngstown’s 7th Ward
Councilwoman Basia Adamczak says they should be up by early next week.
Arrest made in Youngstown double homicide
Mikese Stevens was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Kimberly Kalasky and Joseph Sanders.
WFMJ.com
Woman sentenced for double shooting in Youngstown
A woman has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years behind bars for the attempted murder of two people in Youngstown in September of 2019. Nichole Taylor was sentenced to 12 to 16 and a half years in prison after police say she and another man identified as Robert Young IV allegedly shot a man and a woman at a home on Wayside Drive in 2019.
Crash damages pole in Niles
An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Over $1,700 Stolen from Area Woman’s EBT Account
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, December 28, troopers were dispatched to the 22000 block of Shamburg Road, in Oil Creek Township, Venango County, for a report of theft of funds around 4:15 p.m. on November 21.
One hospitalized after garage fire in Trumbull County
One person is in the hospital after a garage was destroyed by fire in Braceville.
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Police ask for ID on Two People who Robbed a Local Store
GROVE CITY – Grove City Police department is asking for ID on two people that worked together to steal from a local store. Accoridng to Grove City Police department on November 25, 2022, at Walmart in Grove City, the male pictured below stole $2.729.00 cash from two different registers while the female distracted the cashiers. Both left the area in a white vehicle.
WFMJ.com
Deadly house fire under investigation in Columbiana
One person is dead following a house fire in Columbiana late Monday night. Firefighters were called to North Pearl Street shortly before midnight. Authorities confirmed one person was found dead, but investigators are still working to find out their identity and the cause of the fire. Leetonia Fire Department was...
Comments / 0