Essex, IA

Chris C. Collins, 74, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Chris unexpectedly passed away on Monday, December 27, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Gary D. Annan, 84, of Coin, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Gary passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at: nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.
COIN, IA
Esther McHenry, 100, of Red Oak, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, the ALS Foundation, or the Church of the Nazarene. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be...
RED OAK, IA
Ray Erickson, 53, of Atlantic, Iowa

Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 6, 2023 - following service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:. Ray Erickson, 53, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at the University of...
ATLANTIC, IA
Jim Gipe, 96, Grant City

Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 30, 2022. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri.
GRANT CITY, MO
Mary Lou Dukes, 89, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Start: 3:00 P.M. Visitation End: 4:00 P.M. Memorials: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
TARKIO, MO
Jack Baird, 91, Red Oak, IA

Location:Center Ridge Presbyterian Church Northwest of Red Oak. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Center Ridge Cemetery.
RED OAK, IA
Long-time Christmas display operator Jack Baird passes

(Red Oak) -- KMAland residents are mourning the loss of the man behind one of the longest-running Christmas traditions in the region, Jack Baird. Just weeks after the Baird family flipped on their annual Christmas lights display for nearly the 50th straight year, Baird passed away on Sunday at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak at the age of 91. Up until the age of 89, Baird was actively working on his family farm, including the annual light display that has drawn visitors from all around KMAland. In a 2020 interview, Baird said the display started small after taking inspiration from his father-in-law.
RED OAK, IA
Maxine Hagen, 92, Atlantic, Iowa

Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Oakwood Cemetery, Lewis, Iowa. Notes:. The service...
ATLANTIC, IA
Project 2022: Shenandoah projects

(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report looks at an incredible year of progress in Shenandoah--one dominated by major projects. Your browser does not support the audio element. Shenandoah officials...
SHENANDOAH, IA
Jean D. Stevens, 97, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: First Baptist Church, Tarkio, or Tarkio Nutrition Center. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
TARKIO, MO
Project 2022: Severe weather

(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report looks back at the year in severe weather, featuring strong storms that brought heavy damage--and in one case, death. Your browser does not support the audio element.
PAGE COUNTY, IA

