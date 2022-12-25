Read full article on original website
Shelly Miller
3d ago
My daughter is a teacher.. and not a person who wants or needs to have added pressure to defend a school.. fund schools with police!
Reply(3)
10
Dwayne Nicholson
2d ago
If I were a teacher, which I am not. I'd do this without a thought of myself. I would die protecting the children I'm entrusted to teach. Those police who stood outside of a school with an active shooter inside should be dishonored and relieved of duty. Nobody wants to die but I couldn't live with myself knowing I did nothing.
Reply
3
mokwininja
3d ago
24 whole hours. I’d definitely trust that person with a gun around my kid….
Reply(5)
8
Related
How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022
Ohio is among 23 states that introduced at least 340 anti-LGBTQ+ bills, a majority targeting education and transgender youth. Legislation that came the closest to becoming law was a bill preventing transgender girls from participating in school sports, part of House Bill 151.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio students closer to getting religious accomodations
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio colleges and universities could soon be required to develop a policy that would provide religious accommodations for students following the General Assembly's passage of bipartisan legislation. The Testing Your Faith Act, which now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine, also prohibits institutions of higher learning...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DeWine nominates former energy lobbyist to head Ohio EPA
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the nomination of Anne M. Vogel for director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OhioEPA). If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace retiring diretor Laurie A. Stevenson. “Anne Vogel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the helm...
WLWT 5
New laws, ordinances, changes coming to Ohio in 2023
The year 2023 will bring about several changes across the Cincinnati region and Ohio. Below is a working list of new and notable laws, ordinances and changes coming to the state in 2023. Did we miss something? Email us at web@wlwt.com. A NEW MINIMUM WAGE. Ohio's minimum wage is about...
orangeandbluepress.com
$161 Million Rental Assistance Will Be Given To Residents in Ohio, Lawmakers Say
The State of Ohio’s lawmakers recently approved $161 million for rental assistance. However, the groups that provide this cash claim that it won’t be of any use unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes the state statute that it is part of. Ohio Lawmaker’s New Bill. House Bill 45...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
richlandsource.com
DeWine announces nominee to lead Ohio EPA
COLUMBUS -- Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the nomination of Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace outgoing director Laurie A. Stevenson, who announced her intent to retire at the end of the year.
WOUB
Some of the highest-profile bills failed to advance in the Ohio Legislature this year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Abortion, education, and LGBTQ issues dominated conversation in the statehouse in 2022. But most of the bills dealing with those topics ended up on the cutting room floor of the Ohio General Assembly. The bill that tied up the Legislature in the last...
Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than 2021 when 0.28% of Ohio residents moved to another state. In 2020, the population decreased by only 0.02%. Ohio is the seventh most populous state in America with 11,780,017 residents. ...
What new election laws could mean for Ohio voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes to Ohio’s election laws are now awaiting signature on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk and Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he has been asking for some of those changes and others he would have done differently, but overall, said there is always room for improvement. The new legislation would require […]
sciotopost.com
Field Reports From Across the State from ODNR
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers. During the 2022 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received a call from a landowner who found deer remains on their property. The landowner had not given anyone permission to hunt the property. Officer Kiger found drag marks going from the remains onto an adjacent property and contacted a hunter on that property. It was determined that the hunter tracked his harvest onto the neighboring property without permission. It was also found that the hunter was not wearing hunter orange and the deer was not game checked properly. The hunter received two citations and was ordered to pay $376 in fines.
OSHP preparing enforcement blitz as revelers prepare for NYE
Ahead of the New Year’s holiday this weekend, Northeast Ohio area law enforcement, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, are urging and encouraging revelers to have a designated driver.
Developers press DeWine to veto legislation that would hike costs for affordable housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine must soon decide whether to sign legislation that could hike tax rates and raise development costs for affordable housing units in the state. A coalition of developers, advocates, and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce penned a formal request last week urging DeWine to...
Ironton Tribune
DeWine expanded access to teen driver training
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday expanded access to teen driver training for low-income Ohio families through the new “Drive to Succeed” scholarship program. Administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) and available via grants to local governmental agencies, teens selected for a...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Rep. Richardson’s American Legion Legislation To Be Signed Into Law
COLUMBUS – State Representative Tracy Richardson’s (R-Marysville) legislation to help the American Legion of Ohio by offering a specialty license plate has passed the Ohio Senate and will be headed to the governor’s office. The legislation will create the American Legion license plate and with the purchase...
wbnowqct.com
Damage At The Capitol
Officials are assessing water damage at the Ohio Statehouse after a pipe burst during freezing weather, sending water pouring into the Senate chamber, an adjacent lounge for lawmakers, and other areas on Tuesday morning. Retiring state Sen. Jay Hottinger tweeted video showing water falling from a ceiling into an overflowing container and pooling across the patterned carpet of the empty Senate floor. Water also streamed down stairs and pooled outside Gov. DeWine’s ceremonial office before the flow was shut off. Workers were drying things out by afternoon and starting to evaluate any damage. It isn’t expected to affect the scheduled start of the new legislative session next week.
columbusfreepress.com
Ohio Republicans squash "life-saving" common sense gun ordinances
On a warm night in October, a small parade of all colors and ages worked their way down a Sullivant Avenue sidewalk on the west side of Columbus in the setting sunlight. At the lead was a young girl, holding up a cardboard placard with the smiling picture of James Johnson III. In 2020, the 29-year-old was ambushed by gunfire as he walked out of a nearby gas station. His murder remains unsolved and his mother is unwavering for answers.
hometownstations.com
DeWine voices continued support to fix the weed problem at Indian Lake
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is continuing his support for fixing the weed problem in Indian Lake in 2023. In October, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different kinds of aquatic vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer.
WKYC
2022 marks 20 years since Ohio's Universal Newborn Hearing Screening became law. Meet the family who helped inspire the legislation
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — If you had a child in the last two decades in Ohio, you are familiar with the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening. It’s mandated by state law, thanks to legislation passed in 2002 and implemented in 2004, requiring babies born in hospitals and birthing facilities to be tested for hearing loss.
Ohio Air National Guard to conduct air defense exercises in skies above Thumb region
Residents in the Thumb area can expect fighter jets with the Ohio Air National Guard to roar overhead on Wednesday morning as part of a daytime exercise, officials warned.
Comments / 38