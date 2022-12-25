ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Shelly Miller
3d ago

My daughter is a teacher.. and not a person who wants or needs to have added pressure to defend a school.. fund schools with police!

Dwayne Nicholson
2d ago

If I were a teacher, which I am not. I'd do this without a thought of myself. I would die protecting the children I'm entrusted to teach. Those police who stood outside of a school with an active shooter inside should be dishonored and relieved of duty. Nobody wants to die but I couldn't live with myself knowing I did nothing.

mokwininja
3d ago

24 whole hours. I’d definitely trust that person with a gun around my kid….

Related
WDTN

How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022

Ohio is among 23 states that introduced at least 340 anti-LGBTQ+ bills, a majority targeting education and transgender youth. Legislation that came the closest to becoming law was a bill preventing transgender girls from participating in school sports, part of House Bill 151.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Ohio students closer to getting religious accomodations

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio colleges and universities could soon be required to develop a policy that would provide religious accommodations for students following the General Assembly's passage of bipartisan legislation. The Testing Your Faith Act, which now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine, also prohibits institutions of higher learning...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DeWine nominates former energy lobbyist to head Ohio EPA

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the nomination of Anne M. Vogel for director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OhioEPA). If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace retiring diretor Laurie A. Stevenson. “Anne Vogel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the helm...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

New laws, ordinances, changes coming to Ohio in 2023

The year 2023 will bring about several changes across the Cincinnati region and Ohio. Below is a working list of new and notable laws, ordinances and changes coming to the state in 2023. Did we miss something? Email us at web@wlwt.com. A NEW MINIMUM WAGE. Ohio's minimum wage is about...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

DeWine announces nominee to lead Ohio EPA

COLUMBUS -- Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the nomination of Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace outgoing director Laurie A. Stevenson, who announced her intent to retire at the end of the year.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than 2021 when 0.28% of Ohio residents moved to another state. In 2020, the population decreased by only 0.02%. Ohio is the seventh most populous state in America with 11,780,017 residents. ...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What new election laws could mean for Ohio voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes to Ohio’s election laws are now awaiting signature on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk and Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he has been asking for some of those changes and others he would have done differently, but overall, said there is always room for improvement. The new legislation would require […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports From Across the State from ODNR

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers. During the 2022 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received a call from a landowner who found deer remains on their property. The landowner had not given anyone permission to hunt the property. Officer Kiger found drag marks going from the remains onto an adjacent property and contacted a hunter on that property. It was determined that the hunter tracked his harvest onto the neighboring property without permission. It was also found that the hunter was not wearing hunter orange and the deer was not game checked properly. The hunter received two citations and was ordered to pay $376 in fines.
Ironton Tribune

DeWine expanded access to teen driver training

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday expanded access to teen driver training for low-income Ohio families through the new “Drive to Succeed” scholarship program. Administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) and available via grants to local governmental agencies, teens selected for a...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Rep. Richardson’s American Legion Legislation To Be Signed Into Law

COLUMBUS – State Representative Tracy Richardson’s (R-Marysville) legislation to help the American Legion of Ohio by offering a specialty license plate has passed the Ohio Senate and will be headed to the governor’s office. The legislation will create the American Legion license plate and with the purchase...
OHIO STATE
wbnowqct.com

Damage At The Capitol

Officials are assessing water damage at the Ohio Statehouse after a pipe burst during freezing weather, sending water pouring into the Senate chamber, an adjacent lounge for lawmakers, and other areas on Tuesday morning. Retiring state Sen. Jay Hottinger tweeted video showing water falling from a ceiling into an overflowing container and pooling across the patterned carpet of the empty Senate floor. Water also streamed down stairs and pooled outside Gov. DeWine’s ceremonial office before the flow was shut off. Workers were drying things out by afternoon and starting to evaluate any damage. It isn’t expected to affect the scheduled start of the new legislative session next week.
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Ohio Republicans squash "life-saving" common sense gun ordinances

On a warm night in October, a small parade of all colors and ages worked their way down a Sullivant Avenue sidewalk on the west side of Columbus in the setting sunlight. At the lead was a young girl, holding up a cardboard placard with the smiling picture of James Johnson III. In 2020, the 29-year-old was ambushed by gunfire as he walked out of a nearby gas station. His murder remains unsolved and his mother is unwavering for answers.
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

DeWine voices continued support to fix the weed problem at Indian Lake

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is continuing his support for fixing the weed problem in Indian Lake in 2023. In October, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different kinds of aquatic vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer.
OHIO STATE

