Post Register
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister said Monday that his nation wants a summit to end the war but he doesn’t anticipate Russia taking part, a statement making it hard to foresee the devastating invasion ending soon. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press...
Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage
Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a massive Russian missile attack Thursday morning, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure. Air raid sirens rang out across the country. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russia launched over 120 missiles. In Kyiv, air defense systems were activated to fend off the ongoing missile attack, according to the regional administration. Sounds of explosions were heard in the city. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said numerous explosions took place in Ukraine’s second-largest city. Explosions were also heard in the city of Lviv near the border with Poland, according to...
Russia and China practice submarine capture during naval drills in East China Sea
Russia and China completed naval drills in the East China Sea, practicing how to capture an enemy submarine.The drills, taking place between 21 and 27 December, included Russia’s Pacific Fleet and were carried out in waters off Zhoushan and Taizhou in China’s Zhejiang Province, China’s official Xinhua news agency said.“Detachments of warships of the Pacific Fleet and the Naval Forces of the People’s Liberation Army of China have completed practical tasks”, Russia’s defence ministry stated.“The ships...jointly searched for a submarine of a conditional enemy and fired a volley of jet depth charges.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More China: Beijing locals express mixed feelings as strict Covid quarantine rules droppedKyiv peace plans must accept annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Kremlin saysZelensky says India’s G20 presidency key to success of peace efforts
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 16
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — A massive fire that lasted more than 12 hours in a Cambodian hotel casino killed at least 16 people and injured about 50, while other victims were apparently not yet accounted for Thursday, as neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks to help fight the blaze in a bustling border town.
The Last Days of the Ottoman Empire by Ryan Gingeras – fall of the sultans
By the end of 1918, after four increasingly grim years of warfare, revolution was in the air across Europe. Thrones wobbled; rulers abdicated. In the space of months, the great, centuries-old dynasties of the Romanovs, Habsburgs and Hohenzollerns were all toppled from power. At the eastern edge of the continent...
