INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot by an officer at an Independence motel early Wednesday morning. The officer was on proactive patrol at the Executive Inn & Suites near U.S. 40 Highway and Phelps Road around midnight, when he pulled behind a vehicle in the parking lot and turned on the squad car’s lights. That’s when the person inside the vehicle got out with a gun, and the officer fired multiple shots, according to the Independence Police Department.

INDEPENDENCE, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO