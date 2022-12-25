Read full article on original website
Independence police shoot, wound armed suspect in motel parking lot
An Independence police shooting happened while officers were patrolling the Executive Inn & Suites in the 15000 block of U.S. 40 Highway
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton in Kansas City have identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Wallace, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 4 a.m. December 10, police responded to a shooting the area of 107th and Newton. When...
Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
KCTV 5
Lawrence police looking for man who stabbed person leaving walking trail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is looking for a man who stabbed someone leaving a walking trail at a park on Wednesday. According to the police, it happened just after 4 p.m. A man told police that he was leaving a walking trail and the park just...
Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend
Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said.
KCTV 5
Police: Person shot by officer hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot by an officer at an Independence motel early Wednesday morning. The officer was on proactive patrol at the Executive Inn & Suites near U.S. 40 Highway and Phelps Road around midnight, when he pulled behind a vehicle in the parking lot and turned on the squad car’s lights. That’s when a person inside the vehicle got out with a gun, the Independence Police Department stated.
KCTV 5
Officer shoots person at Independence motel; officer not hurt
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot by an officer at an Independence motel early Wednesday morning. The officer was on proactive patrol at the Executive Inn & Suites near U.S. 40 Highway and Phelps Road around midnight, when he pulled behind a vehicle in the parking lot and turned on the squad car’s lights. That’s when the person inside the vehicle got out with a gun, and the officer fired multiple shots, according to the Independence Police Department.
Fire forces 3 people out of house Wednesday afternoon in KCMO
Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Coterie Theatre searches for victims following abuse allegations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Coterie Theatre is asking victims to reach out after a former employee was accused of abuse. We learned on Monday that Jeffrey Church, an employee of Kansas City’s Coterie Theatre, had died. The news came just a few days after the theatre announced...
KCTV 5
Police looking to identify people in connection with high-end clothing thefts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are trying to identify a man and a woman they believe were involved in thefts of “high-end clothing from a retail store” in the 11200 block of 95th Street. Police said the thefts occurred on Dec. 5 and Dec. 24. The Overland...
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
KMBC.com
Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
KCPD found stolen handgun next to 14-year-old shooting victim
KANSAS CITY —A man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the September 2021 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Gabriel Williams outside a south Kansas City residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Darrell E. Thompson, 18, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon...
3 workers hurt after trash truck overturned Tuesday night in KCMO
A KCMO trash truck overturned Tuesday night when its lift gate struck the Interstate 70 bridge over U.S. 40 Highway in KCMO.
Missing teen found safe, Kansas City police say
Police said 15-year-old Ronnetta Hattley has been located and is safe.
KCTV 5
Injuries reported after city trash truck crashes on 40 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Injuries were reported but everyone is in stable condition after a city trash truck crashed on 40 Highway at I-70. According to the police, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Kansas City police said a city-owned trash truck had just dumped its load and...
KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.
26-year-old dies in Independence crash on Christmas night
Tyler Kelley, 26, died Christmas night after a crash near Truman Road near Grand Avenue in Independence, police say.
Kansas City family loses home on Christmas morning after fire
A Kansas City family of six is now without their home. This comes after a devastating fire on Christmas morning.
Kansas woman accused in burglary is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 28-year-old Kattibrie D. Lynch, 28, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested her on a similar charge in October. On Sept. 5,...
