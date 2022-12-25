ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Great Bend Post

Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton in Kansas City have identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Wallace, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 4 a.m. December 10, police responded to a shooting the area of 107th and Newton. When...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large

JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Police: Person shot by officer hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot by an officer at an Independence motel early Wednesday morning. The officer was on proactive patrol at the Executive Inn & Suites near U.S. 40 Highway and Phelps Road around midnight, when he pulled behind a vehicle in the parking lot and turned on the squad car’s lights. That’s when a person inside the vehicle got out with a gun, the Independence Police Department stated.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Officer shoots person at Independence motel; officer not hurt

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot by an officer at an Independence motel early Wednesday morning. The officer was on proactive patrol at the Executive Inn & Suites near U.S. 40 Highway and Phelps Road around midnight, when he pulled behind a vehicle in the parking lot and turned on the squad car’s lights. That’s when the person inside the vehicle got out with a gun, and the officer fired multiple shots, according to the Independence Police Department.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Coterie Theatre searches for victims following abuse allegations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Coterie Theatre is asking victims to reach out after a former employee was accused of abuse. We learned on Monday that Jeffrey Church, an employee of Kansas City’s Coterie Theatre, had died. The news came just a few days after the theatre announced...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Injuries reported after city trash truck crashes on 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Injuries were reported but everyone is in stable condition after a city trash truck crashed on 40 Highway at I-70. According to the police, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Kansas City police said a city-owned trash truck had just dumped its load and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman accused in burglary is back in jail

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 28-year-old Kattibrie D. Lynch, 28, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested her on a similar charge in October. On Sept. 5,...
ATCHISON, KS

