High School Sports Year in Review: Title appearances abound
From buzzer-beaters to walk-offs, to thrilling victories and heartbreaking losses, the 2022 calendar year saw plenty of storybook performances from area high school teams and athletes. All three seasons saw at least one team or individual competing for a state title in their respective sports. In the end, two area teams and two individual athletes finished their seasons with the ultimate high, an NCHSAA title. ...
Top sports stories of 2022 | Area teams win conference championships
Several high school teams in the Daily Advance’s coverage area won their respective conference championships in 2022. Their achievements are the No. 3 sports story of the year. It starts with both Northeastern varsity basketball teams winning their Northeastern Coastal Conference tournaments. Neither the boys or girls teams were the No. 1 seed going into...
