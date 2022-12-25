ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas football coordinators Andy Kotelnicki, Brian Borland offer keys to beat Arkansas

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE — About a week has passed since Kansas football’s coordinators previewed the Jayhawks’ matchup against Arkansas, which will be played Wednesday at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

Andy Kotelnicki, on the offensive side of things, has been able to get more prep in for the Razorbacks’ defense. Brian Borland, on the defensive side, has had more time to look at the Razorbacks’ offense. On Dec. 19, they each pointed to a key for their units in this game that could go a long way to determining if Kansas heads back to Lawrence with a 7-6 record in head coach Lance Leipold’s second season at the helm.

Here’s what Kotelnicki and Borland had to say:

Arkansas’ ability to rush the passer stands out

Kotelnicki isn’t one to be shy about the benefits of self-scouting, and how much of a factor that’s been for the Jayhawks in recent weeks after their regular season finale. When he mentioned it this time, it rivaled his enthusiasm for the benefits these extra weeks of practice will have for Kansas moving forward even past the bowl game. But he and the rest of the team have been studying Arkansas, and the Razorbacks’ ability to rush the passer has stood out to him.

Kotelnicki understands Arkansas will have some significant pieces missing, including a linebacker in Drew Sanders who leads the team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks. Because of the questions those absences prompt, questions the Jayhawks can’t easily answer, Kotelnicki acknowledged there will be some hypothesizing in their game plan about what to expect. But this matchup will see the Razorbacks, who come in with 39 sacks as a team, go up against a pass blocking unit for Kansas that’s allowed just nine.

Jayhawks have to be able to hold up against the Razorbacks’ rushing attack

Borland also understands Arkansas won’t have its usual complement of guys, but noted as well that quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders are both expected to play. They help make the Razorbacks a formidable offense, which averages 223.4 yards rushing per game and 4.8 yards per carry, as Jefferson is also a threat on the ground. Borland allowed that if the Jayhawks can’t hold up in run defense, they’re going to have a tough time winning the game.

Matching the physicality of Arkansas’ offensive line will go a long way to determining that, for a Kansas defense that averages 193.7 yards rushing allowed per game and 4.5 yards per carry. The Razorbacks will certainly have size Kansas will have to deal with. And as Borland commended the coaching that group gets, he pointed to how Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has a history coaching the position.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas football coordinators Andy Kotelnicki, Brian Borland offer keys to beat Arkansas

