Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia’s Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center plans to step up support efforts for Ukrainian newcomers in 2023

By Racquel Williams
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia’s Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center (UECC) has plans to step up their support efforts in the new year for Ukrainian newcomers.

The center was awarded an $84,000 grant by the Welcome Fund , an organization that helps support people seeking refuge in the U.S.

“We are excited and thankful to Welcome US for making this possible,” said Volodymyr Kravtsov, UECC’s executive director.

Kravtsov said the grant will allow the center to welcome more people and provide available resources to their sponsors.

“Showing an attitude of acceptance and providing support will allow them to feel welcome and ease the navigation process in their new environment,” Kravtsov said.

Kravtsov also said the funds will help them expand their office, which is currently only staffed with two people.

He added they receive a lot of calls each day from sponsors and newcomers with various questions and requests and do their best to keep up and provide them with as much information and help as possible.

Natalie Firko, UECC board president, said their new staff will be able to focus specifically on the newcomers, their sponsors and their needs.

“We have a lot of obligations to the community and this helps us to focus specifically for that,” she said.

Kravtsov said the most frightening thing for the newcomers is that they don't know whether they've completely lost everything in Ukraine, whether they will be able to return at all, or if there's even something to return to.

“They’re leaving their lives, and they’re starting to adapt to the new life,” he said.

“And that's the really big challenge because of the language barrier – where to find a job, or where to find medical assistance – they’re finding themselves in a totally new environment.”

Because of this barrier, Firko said they are partnering with Manor College and the St. Sofia Religious Association of Ukrainian Catholics to offer free English language courses to anyone that needs it.

“We are focusing on adults, and if there is a need for children, we can accommodate that as well,” she said.

KYW News Radio

