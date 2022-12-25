ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville firefighter helps stranded driver in freezing cold

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSCoM_0juFHX1R00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Car troubles have been a big fear for many as temperatures drop dangerously low. For one mother, however, that fear became a reality.

EvansvilleWatch shared a message from one of their followers, telling the story of how one Evansville firefighter was there for them when she needed it the most.

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights reopens after wild winter weather

“Earlier this morning I was heading to work, my car made it about halfway down Covert before it completely died on me, leaving me in a ditch with three kids!” she said on social media. “My phone was only at 1% so the only person I called was the police.”

The mother said she talked with dispatch and they told her to stay inside the car while they work on sending her help.

“Six minutes later an EFD officer (Brian) pulls up behinds me & helps me get my children out of the car & tells us to get in his warm vehicle and stay put,” she says. “He then goes back over to my van with his jump box to try and give it a jump only to realize it wasn’t gonna work! When we got to my house my son gave this look & said ‘thank you for saving us batman brian’.”

The Evansville Fire Department noticed the post and shared it, adding they are proud of their members for stepping up.

Evansville soldiers wish loved ones a Merry Christmas

“PROUD!! Even when members of our department are off duty, working their second job, they are still doing what they can to help the citizens of our community,” the Evansville Fire Department said on social media.

The woman finished her message by thanking the fire department, police department and American Medical Response for everything they do.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville apartment without water for days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The residents of Lexbrook Apartments in Evansville say it’s been anything but a pleasant holiday season. They say in the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, the cold snap we experienced here in the Tri-State proved too much for their water lines. That’s...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

On Alert: A.M. Slick Spots

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early this morning, on Alert for slick roads due to patchy freezing drizzle and scattered snow. Cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy sunny as high temps climb into the lower 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the mid-20s. Wednesday, mostly sunny and much warmer as...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Cheddar’s sprinkler system malfunction sends fire crews to investigate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Evansville were called to the Cheddar’s on North Green River Road Monday to investigate a malfunctioning fire suppression system. Officials say when crews were on their way, they got another call that the sprinkler line in the restaurant had busted, forcing the building to be evacuated.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to crash on 41A in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 41 Alternate. That’s between Highway 425 and the railroad tracks. Dispatchers say the crash was between an SUV and a garbage truck.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Lanes back open on NB I-69 at Pike/Daviess Co. line

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash near the Pike and Daviess County line on I-69. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle, that crash closed both northbound lanes. They are now back open. Sgt. Ringle says one person was hurt and taken to the hospital. Four...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: Person injured following hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms a person was hurt after a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday. It happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Vann Avenue. The call originally came in around 3:58 p.m. Police say the victim was driving westbound when a dark SUV with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Several crews called to overnight garage fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire and emergency crews responded to a garage fire on Utley-Utley Road in Henderson County. Smith Mills Fire Department says at least six agencies helped put out the fire. Pictures posted on social media by the Union County Volunteer Fire Department show heavy smoke...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say both lanes on northbound Interstate 69 are closed in southern Indiana due to a crash. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted that information just before 8:00 AM, saying the wreck is near the Pike County and Daviess County line. We will keep you updated.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Apartment complex left with no water after pipes burst

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Pipes are bursting, flooding buildings, and even caused one apartment complex to shut water off completely. That is what people at Addison Place Apartments were dealing with, until today. “My friend that I live with cooked a big dinner for his family here and then the water went off,” says Kevin Roach, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Another Evansville man arrested for making too many 911 calls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two nights in a row, police officers took into custody two different men for the same accused crime — calling 911 too many times. Monday evening, Evansville police showed up at a man’s home and arrested him after they say he dialed 911 six times in one day. According to police, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Update: Fire destroys home near Sturgis

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - We have new information on that intense house fire we told you about in Union County. Fire officials say it broke out at a home shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Pythian Ridge Road near Sturgis. They say heavy smoke and flames were coming from the...
STURGIS, KY
14news.com

Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there were two crashes on U.S. 41 Monday morning at I-69. They happened in the northbound lanes before 8 a.m. Officials say during the first crash, a FedEx truck crashed, and the driver was thrown out. She had minor injuries, but didn’t go to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Puppy snatched from Evansville home during burglary, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say an Evansville woman came home late Monday evening to find her home ransacked and her puppy stolen. Officers responded to the home near Deaconess Midtown shortly after 9 p.m. that night. The homeowner told officers a thief broke into her house and ran off with her Pitbull puppy, which […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Law enforcement finds missing Jacoby Gray, with aid of phone during three day search

After three days of searching, Jacoby Gray (22), of Hawesville, sadly was found dead in Perry County at around 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25th. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office had posted a photo of Jacoby on Facebook stating that he was missing and had last been heard from on Thursday night, December 22nd. Sheriff Dale Bozarth said they discovered that he had been out with his friend, Michael Bickett, also of Hawesville.
HAWESVILLE, KY
14news.com

Police: Man beats woman holding baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he beat a woman in the snow and ice and also hurt the baby she was holding. It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of E. Powell. Police say the victim told them Tony...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Nationwide flight cancellations impacts 14 News anchor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The chaos at the airport is even impacting those in the Tri-State, including our very own Tanner Holbrook who spent his holiday in Florida. “I was going to fly in last week to Florida, and then immediately, yesterday, I was gonna fly back. I was only going to have to take one day off. Now, it’s spilled over to two possibly 3 days, now trying to drive, so that’s really where the frustration is, " says Holbrook.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

After Nearly Five Years in an Evansville Shelter One Lucky Senior Dog Finds Her Happily Ever After

Here is a story that will definitely warm your icy heart!. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has been serving the Evansville area since 2010, and since opening in 2010 has a second location in Chrisney, Indiana as well. Since beginning to serve the homeless animal population in 2010 It Takes a Village has helped more than 8,200 animals. Their mission is they won't stop until all paws have a home. The story of their longest resident, Gemma goes to show It Takes a Village's commitment to that motto.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy