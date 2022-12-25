ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

Raleigh man charged with murder in woman’s death on Christmas night: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with murder in a Christmas night death, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. on Christmas to a Raleigh Extended Stay America Motel at 3531 Wake Forest Road to assist the Raleigh Fire Department who were there for a fire-alarm call. An initial report from police stated that officers had been called to the motel to investigate a serious assault.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Victim Shot During Altercation, Arrest Made

NEWTON GROVE – One person is in jail and another in the hospital as the result of a southern Johnston County shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded Dec. 23rd around 9:50pm to 390 Thornton Road, Newton Grove. First responders found Qwandrick Rashad Oates,...
NEWTON GROVE, NC
jocoreport.com

Ex-Employee Arrested For Extortion, Cyberstalking

SELMA – A former employee at a Selma animal hospital has been charged with extortion and cyberstalking. Eduardo Figueroa, age 40, of S. Sussex Drive, Smithfield was arrested December 14 at his residence by Smithfield Police. Stolen medical records from the animal hospital were also recovered at his home, police said.
SELMA, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
GREENSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase

CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
