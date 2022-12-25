Read full article on original website
cbs17
Raleigh man charged with murder in woman’s death on Christmas night: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with murder in a Christmas night death, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. on Christmas to a Raleigh Extended Stay America Motel at 3531 Wake Forest Road to assist the Raleigh Fire Department who were there for a fire-alarm call. An initial report from police stated that officers had been called to the motel to investigate a serious assault.
North Carolina victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers
As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire.
jocoreport.com
Victim Shot During Altercation, Arrest Made
NEWTON GROVE – One person is in jail and another in the hospital as the result of a southern Johnston County shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded Dec. 23rd around 9:50pm to 390 Thornton Road, Newton Grove. First responders found Qwandrick Rashad Oates,...
North Carolina police arrest teenage suspect in first-degree murder, high-speed chase
Clayton police arrested a Raleigh teenager last Thursday for a first degree murder that took place Dec. 5.
Youngest child injured in deadly North Carolina house fire released from hospital
The youngest of the children injured in a Dec. 21 fatal house fire has been released from the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill, according to the organizer of a GoFundMe to help the family.
Burlington store has $10k in merchandise taken after break-in, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are trying to find information on a breaking and entering at an area business. Just after midnight on Tuesday, Burlington police officers responded to Camera Corner on South Church Street when the alarm went off. At the scene, they found a damaged window and checked the store. There was no […]
Driver arrested after Clinton police chase ends with fiery crash into Fort Bragg gate
A police chase that started at a park in Clinton ended in a fiery crash at Fort Bragg.
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
Man killed in deadly Christmas night crash after hitting ice, North Carolina police say
Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Raleigh.
jocoreport.com
Ex-Employee Arrested For Extortion, Cyberstalking
SELMA – A former employee at a Selma animal hospital has been charged with extortion and cyberstalking. Eduardo Figueroa, age 40, of S. Sussex Drive, Smithfield was arrested December 14 at his residence by Smithfield Police. Stolen medical records from the animal hospital were also recovered at his home, police said.
Moore sheriff: No arrests, no evidence to connect power grid attack, anti-Semitism banners
While Moore County has been the scene of two high-profile attacks this month, the sheriff's office on Wednesday said that there was no evidence of a connection. On Dec. 3, someone shot up two electrical substations in the county, leaving 40,000 homes and businesses in the dark for days. Since...
Clinton man apprehended in high-speed chase
A Clinton man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Tuesday night following a high-speed chase that started in Clinton and ended in
Deadly Christmas car crash in Raleigh blamed on icy road
A 64-year-old man died in a car crash on Christmas night in Raleigh.
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
WRAL
Woman taken to hospital, man in custody after reported assault
A woman went to the hospital with serious injuries after an assault at a Raleigh hotel. A woman went to the hospital with serious injuries after an assault at a Raleigh hotel.
WRAL
Six-figure scam attempt: Raleigh man's land nearly sold online by impersonator
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man said his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. Preventing disaster has taken a lot of work. There's a...
Greensboro woman reported missing on Christmas found dead in McLeansville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is about Greensboro Police launching a new tool to better understand the community. Guilford County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Tatyana Childress, 21, was found dead at Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville. Childress was reported missing by her mother to GPD on...
jocoreport.com
Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
North Carolina police officer helps citizen build house ramp
In a tweet on Thursday, Durham police said Officer D. Beugnot was off-duty when he saw a post on the Nextdoor app.
2 adults found shot, man dies from injuries: Durham Police confirm deadly Christmas Day shooting
The shooting is under investigation and police are asking for the public's help with the investigation.
WRAL News
