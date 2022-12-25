Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Clock on Your iPhone Lock Screen
Apple brought a lot of customization options to the iPhone with its iOS 16 software update. The Lock Screen, which saw marginal changes over the years, can now be more functional and personalized.
Surface Pro 9 Review: Arrested Development
The Surface Pro 9 comes with a whole host of questions a reviewer has to ask. Am I reviewing a laptop? Am I reviewing a tablet? What happens if it's good at one thing, but not the other? None of these are original thoughts, mind you. They've been asked since the original Surface came out nine generations ago. So where are we today?
63+ Best Amazon After-Christmas Sales That Might Even Be Better Than Black Friday
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the holiday sales still keep on coming! Though plenty of gifts have now been unwrapped and delectable holiday feasts consumed, it's still the season for saving some serious bucks on a few of your favorite things, from TVs to shoes and everything in between.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’
If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there's no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
2 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your Battery, According To Apple Experts
If there’s a better way to use your iPhone so that it doesn’t consume a mountain of battery power each day, you’d do it, right? Well, here’s the great news: conserving battery power is as easy as adjusting a few settings. Without your knowledge, some phone settings can be consuming a great deal of power, leaving you scurrying around searching for a charger just when you need your phone most. Tech Expert Alastair Hazell, an entrepreneur and the founder of The Calculator Site, has priceless advice: turn off these two iPhone settings to save your battery and make your phone charge last so much longer.
An employee laid off by Meta says he got a strange package from the company marked 'leaver' with two emojis inside and no note
Matt Motyl was let go as part of 2022 Meta's layoffs. He's since received a package bearing his ID number and calling him a "leaver."
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model S Battery Will Actually Last
The Tesla Model S is one of the more popular Teslas on the market, and it has been on the road long enough so we can tell you. We have all the details.
msn.com
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Disney, And Schiff Says MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Buys A Sign Of Desperation
With 2022 coming to a close, the much-anticipated Santa Claus rally didn't come to fruition, as markets remained muted ahead of Christmas. The year's final full week of trading resulted in the S&P 500 finishing 0.20% lower, the Nasdaq Composite dropping by 1.94%, and the Dow nudging 0.86% higher to end the week.
The Next Google Chrome Update Could Be Here Soon, With A Long Overdue Feature
Chrome has a couple of major enhancements coming in version 110 As a result, it will be rolling out the new features a week ahead of time in a limited release.
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
India's 5G smartphone shipments to cross 4G shipments in 2023 - Counterpoint
BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - India's 5G smartphone shipments will exceed that of 4G shipments by the end of next year, driven by the mass adoption of the high-speed network and the rise in sale of handsets in the lower-price bands, market research firm Counterpoint said on Thursday.
Why Your Xbox Series X|S Is Slow And What You Need To Do To Fix It
While upgrading to an Xbox Series X|S is a great way to elevate your gaming experience, choppy online gameplay and slow downloads are quick ways to ruin your brand-new, next-gen set-up. In addition, the Series X|S's features, like the upgraded processor and lightning-fast SSD, will all be dulled if your network is slow and experiencing difficulties. According to Xbox, you might already notice this happening if your games take longer to update than usual or cannot get through an online session without severe lag.
msn.com
‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead
With the massive pullback in cryptocurrency prices and the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the term "crypto winter" is now making headlines.
Today's Wordle Answer #556 – December 27, 2022 Solution And Hints
It's Wordle time again and today's might be a tough one, especially if you're still sleeping off annual holiday dinners. Hints and the answer await you.
The 10 Best MacBook Pro Alternatives
If you want a MacBook Pro alternative that runs Windows, there are quite a few options. Here are the 10 best MacBook Pro alternatives you can buy right now.
The Easiest Way To Transfer Data To Your New Samsung Galaxy
Android lets you back up your phone's data quickly so you can restore it when upgrading your phone or switching devices. You can create backups of your photos, videos, files, call logs, texts, apps, and device preferences. But even if you haven't created backups, switching devices doesn't mean you have to lose any data whatsoever.
How To Pair Your Apple AirPods To Your Mac Laptop
Pairing your AirPods with your iPhone and iPad is pretty easy. But pairing them with your macOS device takes a little more effort. We'll show you how.
Got an iPhone? Don’t wait another second to update critical privacy settings
Use these crucial iPhone privacy settings to keep your data and passwords out of the wrong hands and protect against cyberattacks. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains.
