ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Antiques with Mark Lawson 12/27/22

Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. To join the conversation, give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or you may e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Mark Lawson is a past member of the American...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

‘Hells Kitchen’ Reality Star Is New Head Chef At Adirondack Restaurant

Chestertown native Billy Trudsoe is coming home to be the executive chef at an Adirondack eatery. After dealing with the pressure of cooking for Gordon Ramsey on television, could anyone be more qualified to be an Executive Chef at a restaurant? If you are a fan of the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality cooking television show or have at least seen it a few times, you know EXACTLY what I am talking about.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
wamc.org

After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm

City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Three years in, Pittsfield Gray to Green using community voices to channel funding into city projects

Jaymie Zapata is a public health planner at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and the group’s liaison to the Pittsfield Gray to Green project. The BRPC is carrying out the initiative through a five-year, almost $1 million grant from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health along with the city, 18 Degrees, and Habitat for Humanity.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

McKinley's loss felt in 2022

Among the community members we said goodbye to in 2022 is one upstate New York resident who left an important legacy in her community. Hedi McKinley — a social worker, educator, author, advice columnist, Holocaust survivor, and former WAMC board member, contributor, and volunteer — died in September at age 102.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy