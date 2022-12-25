Read full article on original website
New Year’s restaurant specials in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! To ring in the new year, many restaurants around the Capital Region are offering special dinner, lunch, or brunch menus.
Saratoga Springs advises of New Years Eve fireworks
The Saratoga Springs Mayor's Office is advising citizens that fireworks will return on New Year's Eve as part of the city's New Year's Eve Celebration. The Mayor's Office expects the fireworks this year to be more visible to a larger portion of the city.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Dew You Know? Classic 1980s Soda Commercial was Filmed on Lake George!
How many classic 1980s TV commercials do you remember?. We all remember Wendy's "Where's the Beef?" How about Pepsi's "The Choice of a New Generation," or Miller Lite's "Tastes Great!...Less Filling!" Decades have passed - and there are far too many to recall - but if you remember anything about...
The history of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center
The Saratoga Performing Arts Center, also known as SPAC, attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year. For over 50 years, SPAC has hosted more than a thousand performances from artists across all genres.
Everything to know about Lake George Winterfest
It's after Christmas and before the winter carnival. That means that, for the third winter in a row, Lake George Winterfest is coming to the village and town around the lake.
After 20 yrs in Slingerlands Location Popular Italian Restaurant Moving
A popular Italian restaurant that has been in a plaza in Slingerlands for twenty years will be relocating this upcoming spring. Italian Restaurant Has Been in this Plaza for 20 yrs. The Price Chopper Plaza in Slingerlands has been home to the original Bellini's Italian Eatery for twenty years and...
Amsterdam looking for new Riverlink Cafe operator
The City of Amsterdam is looking for a vendor to operate the Riverlink Cafe and Boating Facility at Riverlink Park, located on the Mohawk River.
Antiques with Mark Lawson 12/27/22
Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. To join the conversation, give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or you may e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Mark Lawson is a past member of the American...
‘Hells Kitchen’ Reality Star Is New Head Chef At Adirondack Restaurant
Chestertown native Billy Trudsoe is coming home to be the executive chef at an Adirondack eatery. After dealing with the pressure of cooking for Gordon Ramsey on television, could anyone be more qualified to be an Executive Chef at a restaurant? If you are a fan of the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality cooking television show or have at least seen it a few times, you know EXACTLY what I am talking about.
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer coming to Schenectady
One of the former drummers for Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to perform in Schenectady. The Artimus Pyle Band will be performing at Frog Alley Brewing on February 3.
Saratoga spa celebrates six years serving customers in all seasons
Spa season is not just in the summer in Saratoga Springs. Kelley Trembley and her staff at The Saratoga Day Spa have been providing a wide range of services for six years. The services range from advanced facials to couple’s massages to holistic health services – all to meet each client’s individual needs.
Local band awarded top wedding professional in 2022
Local band, Funk Evolution, has been honored as one of the top 3% wedding professionals for 2022. WeddingWire and The Knot recognize Funk Evolution based off feedback they receive from past bridal clients in recent WeddingWire awards.
After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm
City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
Joe’s Township Tavern opens in Knox
Joe's Township Tavern officially opened at 1412 Township Road in Knox on Friday. The tavern is currently only open for take-out.
Cole’s Woods closing due to storm damage
On Wednesday, the city of Glens Falls put out a notice declaring that an area of wooded trails would be closed. Cole's Woods was closed due to a loss of proper lighting.
Three years in, Pittsfield Gray to Green using community voices to channel funding into city projects
Jaymie Zapata is a public health planner at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and the group’s liaison to the Pittsfield Gray to Green project. The BRPC is carrying out the initiative through a five-year, almost $1 million grant from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health along with the city, 18 Degrees, and Habitat for Humanity.
Twice-abused dog returned to Albany animal shelter
When 8-year-old Chance was just a puppy, he was found in a ditch with demodectic mange, a complex skin disease. Years later, on Monday, December 26, Chance was brought back to Out of the Pits in a horrific condition.
McKinley's loss felt in 2022
Among the community members we said goodbye to in 2022 is one upstate New York resident who left an important legacy in her community. Hedi McKinley — a social worker, educator, author, advice columnist, Holocaust survivor, and former WAMC board member, contributor, and volunteer — died in September at age 102.
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
