ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Florida deputy fatally shot during Christmas Eve standoff

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0juFGp6i00

A sheriff's deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant.

Timothy Price-Williams has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing Saturday of Cpl. Ray Hamilton in Fort Walton Beach.

Hamilton was setting up a perimeter around a townhouse that Price-Williams had refused to leave when shots were fired from inside the residence, striking the deputy, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Hamilton was taken to a hospital where he died.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were trying to serve Price-Williams a warrant on a domestic violence charge but that he refused to leave the home. The special response team from the sheriff's office was called in to negotiate with the suspect to come out peacefully.

After Hamilton was shot, Price-Williams for some time refused to leave the home. When he eventually went outside, Price-Williams acted in a manner that “caused another deputy to fire on him," the sheriff's office said. The suspect was wounded in his right arm.

Price-Williams was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was denied bond and remained in jail on Sunday. There was no online court docket yet for him so it wasn't known if he has an attorney.

Comments / 93

Tofa
3d ago

okay people I've only read two or three comments this is not about politics anymore. at this point this is about someone serving a warrant on Christmas Eve for some ungodly known reason and got killed doing his job. and the season is not even over yet. what we need to concentrate on is that we pray that our law enforcement that are fire department that the military and anyone that does service for us here in the US and outside the country to protect us can handle this and hopefully come home. it is time to mourn it is time to think this out. this is not time to point fingers. let's face it pointing the finger has not done us any good. RIP. all of our deepest condolences go to the family to his friends to law enforcement. may we soon quickly find a solution to all this. I'm sorry but this is really just touched home. everyone please stay safe stay alert stay warm take care of each other look out for each other we don't do it as a group it's not going to get done

Reply(41)
34
The Bills. ❤️
3d ago

God bless you Sir. Thank you for putting your life on the line for me and my family. RIP 🙏🙏. WE SUPPORT THE BLUE 💙💙💙

Reply(1)
14
Kathy Host
3d ago

With 400,000,000 guns in circulation...law enforcement is vastly out-gunned. The simple warrant issue, or traffic stop, becomes a life-or-death situation. A tough time for police...

Reply(2)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Ray Hamilton killed responding to Christmas Eve domestic violence call

A Florida community is mourning the loss of a sheriff’s deputy after he was shot and killed by a domestic violence suspect on Christmas Eve. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced Cpl. Ray Hamilton, a five-year veteran of the department, was fatally injured when 43-year-old Timothy Price-Williams allegedly opened fire on him from inside his residence. Williams was shot in the arm during the gunfire exchange, but is expected to be OK. Hamilton, who served on the Special Response Team, died shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Walton Beach – Destin Hospital. The department said deputies responded to the townhome at 710 North Park Blvd....
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

Charged with first degree premeditated murder

A Fort Walton Beach area man is in the Okaloosa County jail tonight, charged with first degree premeditated murder in the shooting death of an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The OCSO had obtained a warrant for 43-year old Timothy Price-Williams on a domestic violence battery charge today but...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
ABC News

ABC News

956K+
Followers
201K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy