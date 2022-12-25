ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

3 people killed near Lewes in Christmas Eve crash where driver left the scene; man charged

By Anitra Johnson, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago

Three people were killed in a crash on Christmas Eve when their minivan pulled into the path of an SUV on Route 9 near Lewes, according to Delaware State Police.

The accident happened at 7:59 p.m. when a 2008 Honda Odyssey, which was traveling south on Minos Conaway Road, attempted to turn left onto Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) and was struck by a westbound 2016 Land Rover, police said.

Three of the seven occupants of the Honda were thrown from the vehicle in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police released the names of the victims early Monday as 74-year-old Gerald Huss from Lewes and 35-year-old Jessica Guida and 9-year-old Jovie Wright, both from Temple, Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goLNq_0juFGoTD00

The Honda driver, a 42-year-old man from Temple, was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Three other passengers − a 12-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy and a 67-year-old woman − were also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Update: Driver involved in crash arrested

The driver of the Land Rover left the scene on foot following the crash. His identity was not revealed until Monday when police announced his arrest.

Police said 46-year-old Jason Wilcox of Millsboro was driving the 2016 black Land Rover at the time of the crash. He was arrested on felony charges and other offenses, including:

  • Leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death (felony) – three counts
  • Leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury – four counts
  • Numerous traffic charges

Wilcox was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $18,500 cash bond.

INCREASE IN FATALITIES: Why more and more people are being killed on Delaware roads

The intersection was closed for four hours while police investigated the crash.

Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident and has asked witnesses of this collision to contact Master Cpl. K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information can also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

The three fatalities from Saturday's crash are the state's 161st, 162nd and 163rd traffic deaths this year bringing the total just shy of the 1988 record high of 165, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

C ontact reporter Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com or 302-379-5786 with tips and story ideas.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 3 people killed near Lewes in Christmas Eve crash where driver left the scene; man charged

Comments / 24

William Finley
4d ago

Alot of intersections need lights but logically it is not possible... I have lived in the Lewes Rehoboth area for many years.. I also owned a taxi here for over 20 years and year after year the traffic gets worse.. The Powers to be that make the big decisions have no clue... They need to start listening to the input of the people who are out in this mess everyday... More people are going to lose their lives if the so called progress of the development of this wonderful community comes to a crawl to reevaluate the severity of the situation... The local government seems to think that every square inch of Sussex County has to a dwelling on it... More houses means more people which equals more traffic and more traffic fatalities... Do the math ... May the souls of this last horrific accident rest in peace...

Reply(2)
19
Michele
4d ago

God, please protect the souls of the 3 killed in The White Light of The Holy Ghost! Please let the other 4 physically heal completely! Please help to guide them through their grief, and bring them peace to their hearts soon! Let them feel your presence God during this extremely difficult life changing time in their lives! Amen 🙏🏼🕯️🙏🏼

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nccpdnews.com

Police Seek Information regarding Fairfax Shots Fired Incident

(Wilmington, Del.-19803) On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

Suspect Arrested for Occupied Burglary in Concord Manor

(Wilmington, Del.-19803) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Orion Brabham, 54, of New Castle in reference to an occupied burglary. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue (Concord Manor) for the report of a burglary. Officers learned a Black male suspect had unlawfully entered the home occupied by a 14-year-old resident home from school during the holiday break.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Police release photos of suspect, vehicle in Millsboro liquor store robbery

MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate a burglary at a Millsboro-area liquor store earlier this month. Shortly before 10 p.m. on December 15th, police say an unknown armed suspect walked into East Coast Liquors on Dupont Boulevard and demanded money. Detectives have obtained surveillance images of the suspect and vehicle, pictured above.
MILLSBORO, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim

Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
BEAR, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 40; uninvolved driver charged with DUI

A man who was walking along Route 40 in the Bear area has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a vehicle. Delaware State Police said the 53-year-old Philadelphia man left a vehicle on westbound Route 40 at Scotland Drive Sunday night and ended up walking eastbound in the westbound, left lane. He was hit by a westbound vehicle. Its driver stopped at the scene. The pedestrian died at the scene. His name has not been released.
BEAR, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Home improvement fraud arrest in Middletown

New Castle County Police have arrested and charged a 56-year old Middletown man with home improvement fraud in connection with an incident in October. Joseph Jenkins was arrested on December 22, 2022, according to police, for allegedly defrauding a homeowner in the Bayberry North subdivision. Police said the homeowner gave...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered for Tips on Smash-Grab Daycare Thefts

HARRISBURG PA – Three separate but possibly related smash-and-grab thefts from motor vehicles that occurred at child daycare centers in Chester and Berks counties attracted the attention Wednesday (Dec. 28, 2022) of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It’s offering a cash reward for information that leads to the thieves’ arrests.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGMD Radio

Bridgeville Area Intersection to Become All-Way Stop

DelDOT officials have decided to convert the intersection of State Route 18 (Cannon Road) and Wesley Church Road to a four-way stop intersection. From January 2016 through December 8th, 2022, a total of 25 crashes have occurred at this intersection. The reasons for the crashes include drivers failing to stop for the stop sign and entering the intersection from a stop into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Two people died in such crashes, most recently on December 5th. The improvements will include the installation of stop signs on all four approaches, STOP and STOP AHEAD pavement markings, and the conversion of the existing intersection control beacons to have flashing red signals facing all four approaches. Right now, only drivers on Wesley Church Road are required to stop. DelDOT has not set a date yet for implementing the change.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Shore News Network

Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark

NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating Christmas homicide

Newark, DE- The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Newark on Sunday Night. On December 25th at approximately 9:48pm troopers were dispatched to a possible fatal motor vehicle collision on Southbound Route 896, south of Route 40. On arrival police located a single vehicle in...
NEWARK, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Vehicle Crash on Route 9 West of Lewes Leaves Three Dead, 4 Injured

UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–Delaware State Police have arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox for fleeing the scene of the fatal accident that occurred in the Lewes area on Christmas Eve. UPDATED 12/26/22 11:15 am–Delaware State Police have identified those who died in the accident that occurred on...
LEWES, DE
WGMD Radio

House Fire in Salisbury Under Investigation

A fire that occurred at a vacant home on Miami Avenue in Salisbury last night is under investigation. A neighbor discovered the one story, wood frame, single family house on fire. The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in damage. No one was injured. 30 firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in about 45 minutes. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still trying to determine the origin and cause of the blaze. Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.
SALISBURY, MD
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy