3 people killed near Lewes in Christmas Eve crash where driver left the scene; man charged

Three people were killed in a crash on Christmas Eve when their minivan pulled into the path of an SUV on Route 9 near Lewes, according to Delaware State Police.

The accident happened at 7:59 p.m. when a 2008 Honda Odyssey, which was traveling south on Minos Conaway Road, attempted to turn left onto Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) and was struck by a westbound 2016 Land Rover, police said.

Three of the seven occupants of the Honda were thrown from the vehicle in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police released the names of the victims early Monday as 74-year-old Gerald Huss from Lewes and 35-year-old Jessica Guida and 9-year-old Jovie Wright, both from Temple, Pennsylvania.

The Honda driver, a 42-year-old man from Temple, was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Three other passengers − a 12-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy and a 67-year-old woman − were also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Land Rover left the scene on foot following the crash. His identity was not revealed until Monday when police announced his arrest.

Police said 46-year-old Jason Wilcox of Millsboro was driving the 2016 black Land Rover at the time of the crash. He was arrested on felony charges and other offenses, including:

Leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death (felony) – three counts

Leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury – four counts

Numerous traffic charges

Wilcox was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $18,500 cash bond.

The intersection was closed for four hours while police investigated the crash.

Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident and has asked witnesses of this collision to contact Master Cpl. K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information can also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

The three fatalities from Saturday's crash are the state's 161st, 162nd and 163rd traffic deaths this year bringing the total just shy of the 1988 record high of 165, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

