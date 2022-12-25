ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

WHNT-TV

Deadly Wreck Victim Identified

Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Toney man identified as victim of fatal Limestone County crash

A Toney man has been identified as the lone fatality of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said 69-year-old James Cribbs was killed in the crash, which also injured three people. The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Mooresville Road, near...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

One Killed in Wreck

One man has died after a crash in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead, 3 injured in Limestone County wreck

UPDATE (7 a.m. Wednesday): A man is dead and 3 others injured after an early morning wreck. The Limestone County coroner says the three people who were injured were traveling in a pickup truck. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Officials are working...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County road reopens after 2-vehicle crash

4:44 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is open once again. The lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829 are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2:38 p.m., and troopers say the lanes "will be closed for an...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One killed, two injured in Christmas Eve crash

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne man was killed in a car crash Saturday night just north of Albertville. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher Bell, 48, was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle head-on. An official with ALEA said that...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 28

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 27  fraudulent use of credit/debit card, theft of property-3rd degree; miscellaneous charges harassment; 1st Ave. S.E.  Arrests   December 27  Aycock, Desmond K; 26  theft of property  criminal trespassing  Ford, Montero J; 30  theft of property using false identification to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution  Hopson, Charles G; 52  harassment  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Insurers Say Icy Road Crashes Are Covered

If you leave your car behind because of a crash, insurance agents say crashes due to weather are included in collision insurance.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

5-vehicle wreck reported near Hartselle due to poor road conditions

A five-vehicle wreck has been reported on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the wreck is near Reeves Peach Farm, east of Hartselle. The road is reportedly "complete black ice," the sheriff's office said. Hazardous road conditions are causing wrecks and roadway closures across North...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

U.S. 72 in Jackson County reopens after vehicle fire

4:57 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is back open. A single-vehicle fire that began about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday is blocking the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway will be blocked "for an undetermined amount of time." Avoid the...
WAAY-TV

Suspect in Decatur Walmart murder should be sent to mental health institution, attorney says

A defense attorney is asking the court to transfer his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to a mental health institution. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson should be moved to the Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Nelson is accused of killing Sherry Sain at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Aug. 19.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

ALEA reports icy roadways

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division has received reports of icy roadway conditions within the following counties and on the following roadways: Limestone County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road. Morgan County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on U.S. 231 as the roadway approaches Brindlee Mountain. Cullman County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county, reports of crashes on Interstate 65 southbound near the mile marker 305 as well as crashes on U.S. 278. Madison County, reports that U.S. 231 (Memorial Pkwy) and Alabama 255 (Research Park Blvd) are currently closed in Huntsville, the City of Madison also reports all streets becoming impassible. Marshall County,roadway conditions are extremely hazardous. Jackson County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous. Dekalb County,roadway conditions are extremely hazardous with specific advisories concerning Alabama 75 and Interstate 59. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. Motorists are urged to only travel roadways in emergency situations and ensure that you continue to be weather aware.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, December 28th

Jeffery Walsh, age 56 of Centre – UPOCS (x3), UPODP, Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd, Resisting Arrest and DV 3rd;. Jeffrey Walsh, 37 of Centre – DV 3rd and Resisting Arrest;. Shedrick Hill, 41 of Centre – DUI;. Kenneth Cooper, 37 of Gaylesville -FTA/No Plainly Visible Tag and...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

