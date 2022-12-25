Read full article on original website
Related
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
One person dead, three injured after two vehicle accident in Limestone County
A two-vehicle crash in Limestone County left one dead on Wednesday morning.
WHNT-TV
Deadly Wreck Victim Identified
Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. One Killed in Wreck. One man has died after a crash in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon. Whataburger Drive-Thru...
WAAY-TV
Toney man identified as victim of fatal Limestone County crash
A Toney man has been identified as the lone fatality of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said 69-year-old James Cribbs was killed in the crash, which also injured three people. The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Mooresville Road, near...
WHNT-TV
One Killed in Wreck
One man has died after a crash in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon. One man has died after a crash in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon. Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Whataburger Drive-Thru Opening in Albertville. A new Whataburger location is...
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 injured in Limestone County wreck
UPDATE (7 a.m. Wednesday): A man is dead and 3 others injured after an early morning wreck. The Limestone County coroner says the three people who were injured were traveling in a pickup truck. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Officials are working...
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County road reopens after 2-vehicle crash
4:44 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is open once again. The lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829 are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2:38 p.m., and troopers say the lanes "will be closed for an...
WAFF
One killed, two injured in Christmas Eve crash
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne man was killed in a car crash Saturday night just north of Albertville. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher Bell, 48, was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle head-on. An official with ALEA said that...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 28
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 27 fraudulent use of credit/debit card, theft of property-3rd degree; miscellaneous charges harassment; 1st Ave. S.E. Arrests December 27 Aycock, Desmond K; 26 theft of property criminal trespassing Ford, Montero J; 30 theft of property using false identification to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution Hopson, Charles G; 52 harassment Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
WHNT-TV
Insurers Say Icy Road Crashes Are Covered
If you leave your car behind because of a crash, insurance agents say crashes due to weather are included in collision insurance. If you leave your car behind because of a crash, insurance agents say crashes due to weather are included in collision insurance. Whataburger Drive-Thru Opening in Albertville. A...
WAAY-TV
5-vehicle wreck reported near Hartselle due to poor road conditions
A five-vehicle wreck has been reported on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the wreck is near Reeves Peach Farm, east of Hartselle. The road is reportedly "complete black ice," the sheriff's office said. Hazardous road conditions are causing wrecks and roadway closures across North...
Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
WAAY-TV
U.S. 72 in Jackson County reopens after vehicle fire
4:57 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is back open. A single-vehicle fire that began about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday is blocking the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway will be blocked "for an undetermined amount of time." Avoid the...
Alabama man killed, two others injured in Christmas Eve head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Christmas Eve, state troopers reported. Christopher D. Bell, 48, of Fort Payne, Alabama, was killed at approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday, on Hustleville Road, approximately 4 miles north of Albertville, state troopers said. Bell was driving a 1979 GMC van that...
One person dead in Christmas night house fire, coroner confirms
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that one person was killed in the fire at a home on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community.
WAAY-TV
Suspect in Decatur Walmart murder should be sent to mental health institution, attorney says
A defense attorney is asking the court to transfer his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to a mental health institution. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson should be moved to the Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Nelson is accused of killing Sherry Sain at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Aug. 19.
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
ALEA reports icy roadways
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division has received reports of icy roadway conditions within the following counties and on the following roadways: Limestone County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road. Morgan County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on U.S. 231 as the roadway approaches Brindlee Mountain. Cullman County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county, reports of crashes on Interstate 65 southbound near the mile marker 305 as well as crashes on U.S. 278. Madison County, reports that U.S. 231 (Memorial Pkwy) and Alabama 255 (Research Park Blvd) are currently closed in Huntsville, the City of Madison also reports all streets becoming impassible. Marshall County,roadway conditions are extremely hazardous. Jackson County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous. Dekalb County,roadway conditions are extremely hazardous with specific advisories concerning Alabama 75 and Interstate 59. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. Motorists are urged to only travel roadways in emergency situations and ensure that you continue to be weather aware.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, December 28th
Jeffery Walsh, age 56 of Centre – UPOCS (x3), UPODP, Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd, Resisting Arrest and DV 3rd;. Jeffrey Walsh, 37 of Centre – DV 3rd and Resisting Arrest;. Shedrick Hill, 41 of Centre – DUI;. Kenneth Cooper, 37 of Gaylesville -FTA/No Plainly Visible Tag and...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties
As of 6:44 p.m. Monday, all county roads and bridges in Jackson County are impassable, as well as all roads in the town of Bridgeport and several roads in Marshall County. See the full list of closed roads below. Huntsville. Huntsville Police advises motorists to avoid the following areas/roads if...
Comments / 0