DEAR ABBY: I have always been the outsider in my family. My grandma raised me because Mom was an alcoholic and ran the streets with her boyfriend. My grandma died three months ago, and I have been having a hard time dealing with it. My mother has moved into my grandma’s house and wants me to come visit her. This is a problem because everywhere I look, it reminds me of my grandma. I have told her this, but she thinks that since she’s painted and decorated it differently, it shouldn’t be a problem for me. I am the only child who...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO