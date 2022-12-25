Read full article on original website
Residents process the aftermath of a fatal mobile home fire on Christmas Eve
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a mobile home fire on Christmas Eve left one person dead and another suffering smoke inhalation, residents near the fire, are trying to figure out how to heal. Including a resident of the community, Kathy, who heard her neighbor call for help that evening at around 5:17 p.m. in the […]
1 dead after crash on HWY 178 near Borel Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 178 west of Borel Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was notified about the crash Monday at 2:18 p.m., according to a news release. It’s unclear when the crash occurred. The investigation revealed a vehicle headed […]
Major Injury Crash Involves Pickup Truck into Power Pole
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A crash victim suffered major injuries and was trapped after colliding with a pole Tuesday night in the city of Bakersfield. The crash occurred approximately 9 p.m., Dec. 27, on South Union Avenue near Pacheco Road involving a pickup truck into a wooden power pole that destroyed the passenger compartment and front end of the truck.
1 dead following Christmas Eve house fire in East Bakersfield
One person is dead following a house fire in East Bakersfield on Saturday, Dec 24. According to the Kern County Fire Department, the fire began around 5 a.m.
CHP: Man found dead after crashing truck and falling 200 feet down Hwy. 178 embankment
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was found dead after crashing and falling 200 feet off of Highway 178. According to CHP, on December 26, 2022, at around 2:18 p.m., officers were called to a report of a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 178, west of Borel Road. When an...
4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
Relatives identify a man involved in Christmas Eve double-homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has not released more information regarding a double-homicide in southwest Bakersfield Christmas Eve. But relatives of one of the victims have identified him as 30-year-old Tanner Marlow. Marlow was a mixed martial arts fighter and his cousin on Marlow’s GoFundMe page described him as, “one of the […]
Man reported missing after Thanksgiving, found dead, according to family
WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man who was reported missing a day after Thanksgiving, was found dead in the Kern River Canyon Tuesday, after a weeks-long search, according to his family. Nathan Jackson, 42, was last seen November 25 after surprising his mother for Thanksgiving in Wofford Heights....
Dog taken from gas station. Do you know these two?
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is searching for their dog that was taken from a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. Iris was wearing the same Christmas outfit seen in the...
Coroner identifies 2 men who died in gunfight over woman in southwest Bakersfield
The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Bakersfield men who died in a shootout over a woman early Saturday. Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, died at 3:51 a.m. in the 9700 block of Snowden Avenue.
Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield
A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
Missing woman found safe after car was found abandoned: Arvin PD
--- The Arvin Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk woman after her vehicle was found abandoned on East Bear Mountain Boulevard. Arvin police said 30-year-old Amanda Reann Krig was last seen on FaceTime wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and sunglasses. She is believed to be traveling to Las Vegas, according to police.
Fog possibly the cause of deadly crash in northwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department was called out to a deadly crash involving an SUV and a gardening truck in northwest Bakersfield. Police said that they responded to the crash on Coffee Road north of Brimhall Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on December 26th. When police arrived...
BPD investigating shooting that left 2 dead in Southwest Bakersfield
A shooting that left two people dead in Southwest Bakersfield took place on Saturday, December 24th.
Man arrested in Bakersfield accused of double stabbing in Tulare County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in Bakersfield for his alleged involvement with a double stabbing in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, December 26, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Avenue 93 and Road 236 in Terra Bella for a stabbing.
Police: Deadly shooting on Snowdon occurred after estranged boyfriend broke into home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An estranged boyfriend broke into his ex’s home on Christmas Eve and exchanged gunfire with another man, police said. Both men died at the scene. No one else was injured in the shooting at 3:51 a.m. on Snowdon Avenue, police said. The names of the men will be released by the […]
Infiniti of Bakersfield to close down temporarily, find new location
Infiniti customers in Bakersfield will have to find a new location for parts and services. According to the family that owns Infiniti of Bakersfield, they will no longer be selling vehicles.
Several waves of storms slamming down on Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week. Storms don’t bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn’t just about the flooded streets in town but it’s also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon. With any storm like […]
At-risk 16-year-old missing, last seen on E. Truxtun Avenue: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding an at-risk missing 16-year-old girl out of east Bakersfield. Police said Faith Makayla Turner was last seen on December 27th in the 1600 block of East Truxtun Avenue near Sumner Street. She is considered at risk due to having no prior history of running away.
2 identified in Christmas Eve shooting
Update: The Kern County coroner’s office has released the names of the men involved in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting. Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, both of Bakersfield, were killed by each other on the 9700 block of Snowdon Avenue. It is still not confirmed who was the man already […]
