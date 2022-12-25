ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the North Mayfair neighborhood. The 17-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the thigh, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman gets out of truck and open fires on driver in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the neck Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was driving around 11:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue when a red truck in front of him stopped abruptly and someone got out and started shooting at him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man

Oak Park police are investigating the killing of a 27-year-old Chicago man in what they believe to have been a “targeted shooting” on the night of Dec. 26. The victim, Dennis Johnson, of the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in Chicago, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the rear of a laundromat at 14 Chicago Ave., according to the Oak Park Police Department.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens wounded in drive-by shooting in South Shore

CHICAGO - Two teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Wednesday night. At about 7:48 p.m., two teens were walking on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Bennett when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, police said. A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man, 26 Robbed, Kidnapped in Lakeview, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating the robbery and kidnapping of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the Lakeview neighborhood Friday night. The man was walking in the 800 block West Cornelia Avenue about 10 p.m. when two people wearing dark clothing and ski masks approached him, flashed a handgun and demanded his personal belongings, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot in Englewood home

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The men, 27 and 29, were inside a residence around 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Morgan Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The 27-year-old was grazed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Woman inside South Side home shot by known offender

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side. Around 7:19 p.m., police say the female victim was inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue when a known offender approached her, pulled out a handgun and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley

CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the head, crashes car into light pole in Montclare

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and killed in Montclare Saturday morning. At about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man was driving in the 2500 block of North Rutherford when an unknown offender opened fire, police said. The victim was shot in the head and subsequently crashed...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report

Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old fatally shot during argument on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument in a backyard Friday night in the Albany Park neighborhood. The 18-year-old was arguing with someone in the backyard around 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the back and abdomen, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in the face in Bronzeville apartment

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Bronzeville Monday afternoon. At about 1:55 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel when she was shot in the face by an unknown offender. The woman was transported to an area hospital...
CHICAGO, IL

