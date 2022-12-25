Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the North Mayfair neighborhood. The 17-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the thigh, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman stabbed chihuahua several times while teen was on walk: police
CHICAGO - A woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a chihuahua while it was out on a walk with a teenage girl Monday afternoon in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Jeanette Olivo, 61, stopped to talk to a 15-year-old girl who was walking her 12-year-old dog, Bebe,...
Woman, 61, stabs dog being walked by teen girl on Chicago's NW Side, police say
Twelve-year-old Bebe survived a vicious attack when he was stabbed multiple times by a stranger outside his family's home.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman gets out of truck and open fires on driver in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the neck Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was driving around 11:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue when a red truck in front of him stopped abruptly and someone got out and started shooting at him, police said.
oakpark.com
Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the killing of a 27-year-old Chicago man in what they believe to have been a “targeted shooting” on the night of Dec. 26. The victim, Dennis Johnson, of the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in Chicago, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the rear of a laundromat at 14 Chicago Ave., according to the Oak Park Police Department.
fox32chicago.com
2 teens wounded in drive-by shooting in South Shore
CHICAGO - Two teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Wednesday night. At about 7:48 p.m., two teens were walking on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Bennett when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, police said. A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at...
Teenager critically injured after being stabbed, beaten by group outside bowling alley in Waukegan
A mother is seeking answers after her teenage boy, who remains unresponsive, was hospitalized after being stabbed and beaten by a group outside of a bowling alley in Waukegan. The mother, who did not want to be publicly named, told Lake and McHenry County Scanner the incident happened on December 16 at Bowlero, 631 Lakehurst […]
Man, 26 Robbed, Kidnapped in Lakeview, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating the robbery and kidnapping of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the Lakeview neighborhood Friday night. The man was walking in the 800 block West Cornelia Avenue about 10 p.m. when two people wearing dark clothing and ski masks approached him, flashed a handgun and demanded his personal belongings, police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot in Englewood home
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The men, 27 and 29, were inside a residence around 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Morgan Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The 27-year-old was grazed...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Woman inside South Side home shot by known offender
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side. Around 7:19 p.m., police say the female victim was inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue when a known offender approached her, pulled out a handgun and fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley
CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, critically wounded after being shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy is in critical condition after being shot in Englewood Monday night. At about 10:10 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 500 block of West 72nd Street when a red Jeep approached and someone fired multiple shots at the victim, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the head, crashes car into light pole in Montclare
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and killed in Montclare Saturday morning. At about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man was driving in the 2500 block of North Rutherford when an unknown offender opened fire, police said. The victim was shot in the head and subsequently crashed...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound to the back
CHICAGO - A teen boy was listed in good condition after being shot in the back Monday night. At about 10:26 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, Chicago police said. The boy said that he was a passenger...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead with gunshot wound to the head in parked car in Maywood
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Maywood Sunday night. At about 11:26 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was found in a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. She was transported to an...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on group of people standing in gas station parking lot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gas station parking lot Wednesday night. At about 9:51 p.m., several people were standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report
Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
fox32chicago.com
13-year-old Chicago boy charged with stealing car from Elmhurst dealership, leading police on chase
ELMHURST, Ill. - A 13-year-old Chicago boy will remain locked up until his next court appearance after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a suburban dealership and leading police on a high-speed chase. On Monday, around 1:38 a.m., officials say an officer with the Elmhurst Police Department responded to a call...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old fatally shot during argument on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument in a backyard Friday night in the Albany Park neighborhood. The 18-year-old was arguing with someone in the backyard around 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the back and abdomen, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in the face in Bronzeville apartment
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Bronzeville Monday afternoon. At about 1:55 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel when she was shot in the face by an unknown offender. The woman was transported to an area hospital...
