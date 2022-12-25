CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia rose, while active cases increased slightly, and no new pandemic deaths were reported. The number of patients being treated for the virus on Wednesday was at 309 – up 45 from the previous day, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. Of those patients, 44 were in intensive care (up eight) and 11 were on a ventilator (unchanged.)

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO