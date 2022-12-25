ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WOWK 13 News

Rainy End to 2022 for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – Warm spring like temperatures have moved into the mountain state courtesy of the warm southerly winds over the past few days. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that these fantastic warm temperatures will stick around for a few days, but there could be some storms headed our way for New Year’s Eve. A low-pressure […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WTAP

WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID hospitalization rate in West Virginia continues to rise, and it is above 300 for the first time in several months. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, as of Thursday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In West Virginia You Shouldn’t Miss

Visiting the best things to do in West Virginia is something you won’t want to miss on your southern U.S. travels. From beautiful rolling hills, fall foliage-covered mountains, and breathtaking waterfalls to historical sites, unique museums, and memorable brews, West Virginia is the hidden gem of the south!. You...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

COVID hospitalizations spike after Christmas in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While there haven’t been any COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia over the last week, hospitalizations from the virus are beginning to increase following the Christmas holiday. “We’ve been very fortunate that over the last 11 days we have not had any fatalities related to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wfmd.com

Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
MARYLAND STATE
wchstv.com

W.Va. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise; active cases up slightly, no new deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia rose, while active cases increased slightly, and no new pandemic deaths were reported. The number of patients being treated for the virus on Wednesday was at 309 – up 45 from the previous day, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. Of those patients, 44 were in intensive care (up eight) and 11 were on a ventilator (unchanged.)
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wdrb.com

Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
KENTUCKY STATE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Kentucky (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow marigold in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
KENTUCKY STATE

