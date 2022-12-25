Read full article on original website
U.S. Census: Population in W.Va. declining but more moving in
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New numbers from the U.S. Census shows that West Virginia’s population continued to shrink in the last year. This is due to natural population decline, more people dying than being born in the state. However, there is a glimmer of good news as well. Data...
West Virginia is 1 of 10 states still under COVID State of Emergency, for a few more days
West Virginia's COVID-19 State of Emergency is set to end on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Jim Justice last month.
Watch out for weight loss scams, West Virginia AG warns
If your New Year's resolutions include losing weight, the West Virginia Attorney General is warning consumers to watch out for deceptive weight loss advertisements.
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Rainy End to 2022 for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Warm spring like temperatures have moved into the mountain state courtesy of the warm southerly winds over the past few days. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that these fantastic warm temperatures will stick around for a few days, but there could be some storms headed our way for New Year’s Eve. A low-pressure […]
West Virginia veterans could get $10,000 with a simple idea
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Veterans who pitch an idea to build or expand an agribusiness in West Virginia could be eligible to win up to a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture, officials said in a press release. The department is hosting a “Shark Tank”-style competition for the first time early next year […]
WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV
While the Golden Delicious (Malus domestica) apple is one of West Virginia's state symbols, not many can claim to know how it came to be that way as well as why exactly it holds such significance to West Virginia.
Concerns elevated following power grid use during arctic weekend across W.Va. and country
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — America's weekend power outages easily topped a million customers. Hit hard by strong winds, snow and bitterly cold conditions, the electric grid, controlled by PJM, made a multi-state request to customers to conserve power by turning down thermostats. Appalachian Power avoided shutting down parts of...
COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID hospitalization rate in West Virginia continues to rise, and it is above 300 for the first time in several months. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, as of Thursday.
Latest Census numbers show more people moving in than moving out of West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The latest report from the U.S. Census shows West Virginia continued to lose population during the past year because deaths outnumbered births but WVU economist John Deskins says the bigger story may be that the numbers once again show more people moving to West Virginia than leaving the Mountain State.
15 Best Things To Do In West Virginia You Shouldn’t Miss
Visiting the best things to do in West Virginia is something you won’t want to miss on your southern U.S. travels. From beautiful rolling hills, fall foliage-covered mountains, and breathtaking waterfalls to historical sites, unique museums, and memorable brews, West Virginia is the hidden gem of the south!. You...
Best Hot Dog in West Virginia? Try these 50 spots
Who has the best hot dog in West Virginia? Three men decided to take a road trip and make a West Virginia Hot Dog Tour. With a two year tour and with 284 hot dogs eaten the men said they have narrowed down the Top 50 best West Virginia Style Hot Dogs. A list of […]
COVID hospitalizations spike after Christmas in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While there haven’t been any COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia over the last week, hospitalizations from the virus are beginning to increase following the Christmas holiday. “We’ve been very fortunate that over the last 11 days we have not had any fatalities related to...
Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
W.Va. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise; active cases up slightly, no new deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia rose, while active cases increased slightly, and no new pandemic deaths were reported. The number of patients being treated for the virus on Wednesday was at 309 – up 45 from the previous day, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. Of those patients, 44 were in intensive care (up eight) and 11 were on a ventilator (unchanged.)
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
