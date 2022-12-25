ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia restaurant settles lawsuit for alleged wage violation

The new owners of DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille issued this statement about the settlement: “While DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille has recently changed ownership, we remain fully committed to the communities that we’re privileged to serve, to our valued customers and perhaps most importantly, to our dedicated team and staff. The previous ownership’s treatment […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF

Wheeling Clinic remains closed due to water break

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Clinic will remain closed at least through Thursday after a water line break forced the facility to close earlier this week. Pipes ruptured on the 4th floor on the west side of the building, sending water down through the waiting areas of floors 3, 2 and 1.
WTRF

Steubenville water conservation for residents continues

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – After three days of subzero temperatures transitioning into the warmup we are seeing now, some of the water pipes in Steubenville are bursting. So far, they have seen a 16-inch and 12-inch break which is resulting in lost water, lowering the reservoir. The City of...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Governor Justice announces plan for battery plant in Weirton, W.Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Form Energy will build a battery manufacturing facility in Weirton, West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday, December 22. In a press release, the governor’s office said the plant should create at least 750 jobs in the region and will represent a total investment of up to 760 million dollars.
WEIRTON, WV
WDTV

Police: Missing Harrison County man is found

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE Dec. 28, 2022 8:50 p.m. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 55-year-old Brian Scott Large, who was reported missing after being last in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, has been found. No further information is being released at this time, per the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County

About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wajr.com

Officials urge caution as flu peak nears

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Hospitalizations related to influenza and the coronavirus are on the rise, but cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are beginning to fall. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town,” Monongalia County Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith said he fears increasing flu and coronavirus cases will fill any void and continue pushing health care workers for the next few weeks.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Fayette County neighborhood left without water amid frigid temperatures

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — About 300 homes in Fayette County remain without water following an apparent water line break Friday. The Holiday Park mobile home community has been without water for four days and neighbors reached out to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 frustrated about the lack of progress being done to fix the problem.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

