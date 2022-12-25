Read full article on original website
West Virginia restaurant settles lawsuit for alleged wage violation
The new owners of DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille issued this statement about the settlement: “While DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille has recently changed ownership, we remain fully committed to the communities that we’re privileged to serve, to our valued customers and perhaps most importantly, to our dedicated team and staff. The previous ownership’s treatment […]
WTRF
Wheeling Clinic remains closed due to water break
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Clinic will remain closed at least through Thursday after a water line break forced the facility to close earlier this week. Pipes ruptured on the 4th floor on the west side of the building, sending water down through the waiting areas of floors 3, 2 and 1.
WTRF
Steubenville water conservation for residents continues
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – After three days of subzero temperatures transitioning into the warmup we are seeing now, some of the water pipes in Steubenville are bursting. So far, they have seen a 16-inch and 12-inch break which is resulting in lost water, lowering the reservoir. The City of...
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
WDTV
Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
WTRF
Belmont County Health Department has something that few others do—an epidemiologist
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) It’s been an eventful year for the Belmont County Health Department. Despite a critical shortage of space in their building, they have moved forward with their services. They combined two part-time positions into a single full-time slot, and hired a director of nursing who is...
WTAP
Governor Justice announces plan for battery plant in Weirton, W.Va.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Form Energy will build a battery manufacturing facility in Weirton, West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday, December 22. In a press release, the governor’s office said the plant should create at least 750 jobs in the region and will represent a total investment of up to 760 million dollars.
WTRF
Gold, Khourey & Turak partners with IC Cab Company for people who need a sober ride New Year’s Eve
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — New Year’s Eve is a time for fun and celebration. Many folks throughout the Ohio Valley will be out and about a various parties and celebrations throughout the area. But a fun night could take a bad turn because of impaired driving. However,...
School collecting donations after Fairmont family loses home in fire
A Fairmont family lost their home in a fire Tuesday night, according to school officials.
WDTV
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE Dec. 28, 2022 8:50 p.m. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 55-year-old Brian Scott Large, who was reported missing after being last in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, has been found. No further information is being released at this time, per the...
WTRF
Here are three tips to follow for a safe, healthy New Year’s Eve.
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) New Year’s Eve brings with it all the parties and get-togethers that we might have foregone during the height of the pandemic. But there are still a lot of viruses swirling—from RSV and Strep to flu, COVID and even pneumonia. At the Ohio County...
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County
About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
West Virginia man charged, allegedly shot Elks Lodge door
A Mannington man is facing charges after he allegedly shot the door of Elks Lodge to try to open it.
wtae.com
$40,000 worth of rescue tools stolen from Hopewell Township Fire Department
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — More than a week later and no arrests have been made after life-saving tools were taken from a Beaver County fire department. Jon Cochran is the Assistant Chief of EMS and Rescue at the Hopewell Township Fire Department, where the equipment was taken. He said the...
wajr.com
Officials urge caution as flu peak nears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Hospitalizations related to influenza and the coronavirus are on the rise, but cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are beginning to fall. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town,” Monongalia County Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith said he fears increasing flu and coronavirus cases will fill any void and continue pushing health care workers for the next few weeks.
Plant fire erupts in Washington County, PA
WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) — A fire blazed Sunday at a plant in Washington County, according to our affiliate KDKA. The fire happened at the ETC Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township. Officials said there was no structural damage and no area homes were affected.
wtae.com
Fayette County neighborhood left without water amid frigid temperatures
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — About 300 homes in Fayette County remain without water following an apparent water line break Friday. The Holiday Park mobile home community has been without water for four days and neighbors reached out to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 frustrated about the lack of progress being done to fix the problem.
WTRF
Brooke County first responders battle Christmas blaze
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fire crews responded to a housefire on Christmas in Brooke County. The blaze happened on Brook Street in Hooverson Heights. There were no injuries and the house was not a total loss.
Crash near Columbiana County damages vehicles
A portion of U.S. Route 30, between Minerva and East Canton, was temporarily shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash.
