Lynnfield, MA

WCVB

House fire in Fitchburg displaces residents day after Christmas

FITCHBURG, Mass. — The residents of a Fitchburg home have been displaced by a fire that broke out in their house the day after Christmas, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said the two-alarm fire at 77 Maverick St. started shortly before 10...
FITCHBURG, MA
whdh.com

Heating equipment believed to be the cause behind Wayland fire

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say heating equipment is likely to be the cause behind a fire in Wayland Monday afternoon. The homeowners said they smelled smoke and found flames in the attic, so they grabbed their children and got out. Because of the damage, the family now has...
WAYLAND, MA
NECN

Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Frozen hydrants hinder response to morning fire in Merrimac, Mass.

MERRIMAC, Mass. — Firefighters from several communities converged on a reported fire Monday morning, where their efforts were complicated by frozen hydrants. Officials said the fire was reported in a multi-family building at 63 Church St. in Merrimac at approximately 7:30 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive reported smoke coming from the common wall between two homes.
MERRIMAC, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
MERRIMAC, MA
WCVB

Boston woman charged with starting fire in Dorchester triple-decker, DA says

BOSTON — A Boston woman is facing one count of arson after she was accused of starting a fire in the Dorchester triple-decker where she lives, according to authorities. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said 45-year-old Nikea Rivera was arraigned in connection with the two-alarm fire at 74 Mora St., which started shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Customers at Swampscott Restaurant Pay Others' Bills Before, After Christmas

A man set off a chain reaction of generosity at a restaurant in Swampscott, Massachusetts, with dozens of customers paying it forward the day before Christmas Eve. There was the typical breakfast rush last Friday. Lincoln's Landing was filled with customers. One customer had an unusual request. The unnamed patron asked waitress Erin Lovenberg if he could pay for another customer's meal.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WCVB

Police investigating Christmas Day murder-suicide in Lowell, Massachusetts, home

BOSTON — Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are investigating the death of a man and woman inside a residential home on Christmas Day. Police responded to a home on Beacon Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and discovered a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, who were husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
LOWELL, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
SCITUATE, RI
WMUR.com

Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. "We were...
FRANCONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Woman dies in tent outside shelter

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman living in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter was found dead Sunday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded outside the Families In Transition shelter at 199 Manchester Street for an unresponsive person in a tent at approximately 11:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene.
MANCHESTER, NH

