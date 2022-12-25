Read full article on original website
House fire in Fitchburg displaces residents day after Christmas
FITCHBURG, Mass. — The residents of a Fitchburg home have been displaced by a fire that broke out in their house the day after Christmas, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said the two-alarm fire at 77 Maverick St. started shortly before 10...
Heating equipment believed to be the cause behind Wayland fire
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say heating equipment is likely to be the cause behind a fire in Wayland Monday afternoon. The homeowners said they smelled smoke and found flames in the attic, so they grabbed their children and got out. Because of the damage, the family now has...
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
Frozen hydrants hinder response to morning fire in Merrimac, Mass.
MERRIMAC, Mass. — Firefighters from several communities converged on a reported fire Monday morning, where their efforts were complicated by frozen hydrants. Officials said the fire was reported in a multi-family building at 63 Church St. in Merrimac at approximately 7:30 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive reported smoke coming from the common wall between two homes.
Boston residents tackle burglar found rummaging through kitchen on Christmas Eve
BOSTON — Residents of a Boston home reportedly tackled a man they found rummaging through their kitchen on Christmas Eve, restraining him until police arrived and took him into custody, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Oliver Sampeur, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with unarmed burglary,...
Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac
MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
Merrimack Premium Outlets closed after rockslide causes gas leak
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A popular shopping center in New Hampshire was shut down after a rockslide caused a gas leak on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the Merrimack Premium Outlets discovered rocks that had collapsed behind one of the buildings just after 7 a.m., according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
‘I’m sorry, I had to do it’: Woman charged with arson after Dorchester home goes up in flames
BOSTON — A 45-year-old Boston woman is facing one count of arson after she was accused of starting a fire in a Dorchester triple-decker where she lives, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Nikea Rivera was arraigned on Tuesday in connection with the two-alarm fire at 74 Mora St.,...
Boston woman charged with starting fire in Dorchester triple-decker, DA says
BOSTON — A Boston woman is facing one count of arson after she was accused of starting a fire in the Dorchester triple-decker where she lives, according to authorities. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said 45-year-old Nikea Rivera was arraigned in connection with the two-alarm fire at 74 Mora St., which started shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Customers at Swampscott Restaurant Pay Others' Bills Before, After Christmas
A man set off a chain reaction of generosity at a restaurant in Swampscott, Massachusetts, with dozens of customers paying it forward the day before Christmas Eve. There was the typical breakfast rush last Friday. Lincoln's Landing was filled with customers. One customer had an unusual request. The unnamed patron asked waitress Erin Lovenberg if he could pay for another customer's meal.
Mary Chung, Beloved Cambridge, Massachusetts, restaurant closing at end of year
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Mary Chung has been feeding the hungry bellies of visitors to Cambridge's Central Square with Sichuan-style dishes for decades. But some Sunday morning, the restaurant on Massachusetts Avenue will be closing its doors for good. A sign near the doorway tells customers, "The stars are aligning...
Provincetown restaurant destroyed in flood during last week’s storm
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Paul Fanizzi had a bad feeling Friday morning. His restaurant along the water in Provincetown has weathered bad storms before, but this one felt different. “It flooded everything. It took everything out,” Fanizzi said. The storm surge Friday broke through the dining room wall of...
Police investigating Christmas Day murder-suicide in Lowell, Massachusetts, home
BOSTON — Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are investigating the death of a man and woman inside a residential home on Christmas Day. Police responded to a home on Beacon Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and discovered a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, who were husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Dozens of cats & dogs brought to Mass. from overcrowded shelters in southern states need good homes
SALEM, Mass. — Dozens of cats and dogs that have been brought to Massachusetts from overcrowded animal shelters in Tennessee, Texas, and Kentucky are in need of good homes, MSPCA officials said Wednesday. The MSPCA-Angell in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem transported the animals to the Boston...
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
Brockton mother to be sentenced in the brutal stabbing deaths of her 2 young sons
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother accused of killing her two young sons will be sentenced Wednesday after prosecutors say a voodoo ritual ended with their brutal stabbing deaths. Latarsha Sanders is slated to learn her fate in Plymouth courtroom after a jury found her guilty of two counts...
Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. "We were...
Woman dies in tent outside shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman living in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter was found dead Sunday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded outside the Families In Transition shelter at 199 Manchester Street for an unresponsive person in a tent at approximately 11:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene.
This is the best restaurant in Massachusetts, according to Guy Fieri
When it comes to eating good food across the country, Guy Fieri knows a thing or two!
‘We needed a Christmas miracle’: Burst pipe ruins holiday meal in Lynn, report says
It was supposed to be a relaxing way to end the holiday; instead, a Lynn family experienced gushing water and frigid cold as a burst pipe flooded their third-floor apartment, according to WCVB. Family member John Silver described the leak at Caggiano Plaza in Lynn as sounding like a firehose....
