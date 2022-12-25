COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for a man they have identified as the suspect in the murder of a 65-year-old man in 2021. An arrest warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old suspect suspected of the shooting in Northeast Columbus in May 2021 in which a man died and a woman was injured. A murder charge has been filed against Christian Houchins for the death of Robert Jordan. Detectives have also filed a felonious assault charge for the wounding of another individual. The Columbus Police Department received a report of a shooting on May 31, 2021, at The post Columbus police seeking fugitive wanted for murder, Christian Houchins appeared first on Shore News Network.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO