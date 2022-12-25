ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be careful out there. These wimps aren't fighting with fist anymore. A simple argument about foolishness could very well have your picture on someone's Facebook time-line or another News Break article on your adroid/apple phone notifications. 💥🔫 👨

wtva.com

Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
COLUMBUS, MS
Shore News Network

Columbus police seeking fugitive wanted for murder, Christian Houchins

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for a man they have identified as the suspect in the murder of a 65-year-old man in 2021. An arrest warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old suspect suspected of the shooting in Northeast Columbus in May 2021 in which a man died and a woman was injured. A murder charge has been filed against Christian Houchins for the death of Robert Jordan. Detectives have also filed a felonious assault charge for the wounding of another individual. The Columbus Police Department received a report of a shooting on May 31, 2021, at The post Columbus police seeking fugitive wanted for murder, Christian Houchins appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

16-year-old arrested on felony gun charge

A Columbus teen was arrested on a felony gun charge Tuesday afternoon just after 4 o’clock. Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33 when they observed a vehicle with fictitious registration commit a turn signal violation. A traffic stop was initiated in the Village Pantry parking lot,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

5 teens shot at Airbnb party in Ohio

According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

East Side car chase ends with one person arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in custody Tuesday after an early morning car chase through the East Side. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a call about a domestic situation at around 5:30 a.m. in Hamilton Township. Deputies located a suspect driving a black GMC at a gas […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wcbi.com

Christmas Eve shooting; family members who were at the party speak out

COLUMBUS, Ms ( WCBI) – Columbus Christmas Eve party turns violent with one person dead and four others injured. The shooting happened in the 90 block of Luxapilla Drive at around 10:40 Saturday night. It was truly the nightmare before Christmas for one family. A holiday pajama party turned...
COLUMBUS, MS
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Purple fentanyl found in Franklin Co. storage unit; feds say colors created to hook kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An alert for parents as Columbus police detectives testified that they found 19 kilograms of purple fentanyl in a storage unit in Reynoldsburg. According to federal agents, drug cartels are using colors to hook younger kids to the lethal substances. The Drug Enforcement Administration has found "rainbow fentanyl" in 26 states so far in the United States.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WISH-TV

Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

