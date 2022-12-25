Read full article on original website
Chelsea complete signing of David Datro Fofana
Chelsea have announced that young striker David Datro Fofana will join the club once the January transfer window officially opens.
Cody Gakpo: Liverpool shirt numbers available to £37m star
Assessing the shirt number that Cody Gakpo could wear for Liverpool.
Chelsea still miss killer instincts but at least have a blueprint for second half of season
Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Tuesday and while they performed well for the most part, their inability to completely kill the game off will be the biggest worry moving forward.
Liverpool confirm capture of Cody Gakpo from PSV
Liverpool have got their man. Cody Gakpo officially joins from PSV.
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Gunners show their mettle
Who impressed and who did not as Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League?
Graham Potter asked about Chelsea's pursuit of Benoit Badiashile
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has been quizzed about the club's interest in French defender Benoit Badiashile.
Tottenham's transfer priorities - ranked
Tottenham's priorities in the upcoming transfer window - including contract decisions on Antonio Conte and Harry Kane - ranked by importance.
Tottenham need more than just Bethany England to rescue their season
Bethany England looks on course to join Tottenham from Chelsea in a WSL record transfer - but Spurs have deeper issues than an expensive striker alone will fix.
Jonathan David makes major Premier League transfer confession
Jonathan David has spoken about a move to the Premier League.
Chelsea's over-reliance on Reece James is a serious problem for Graham Potter
A fresh knee injury to Reece James could derail Chelsea's season yet again.
Inter trying to beat Premier League clubs to Marcus Thuram
Inter are readying an offer for French international Marcus Thuram as they look to persuade him to move to Serie A in 2023, 90min understands. Thuram is out-of-
Cody Gakpo's best goals for PSV
Some of the best goals from new Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo during his time at PSV
Manchester United fans react to missing out on Cody Gakpo
The best tweets as Manchester United miss out on the signing of Cody Gakpo to Liverpool
Transfer rumours: Bellingham's bargain release clause; Man City eye White
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Ben White, Joao Felix, Frenkie de Jong, Mykhaylo Mudryk & more.
West Ham vs Brentford - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of West Ham's Premier League meeting with Brentford, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
A brief history of Liverpool beating Manchester United to signings
A look back at some of the times Liverpool beat Manchester United to signings in the transfer market.
Tottenham's major stumbling block continues to be themselves
Tottenham's continual inability to build leads from the start of games is going to cost them, and their 2-2 draw at Brentford is proof.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester
Man Utd 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as Red Devils cruise to comfortable win
Man Utd 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as Red Devils cruise to comfortable win.
Marcus Rashford reveals goal tally aim for 2022/23 season
Marcus Rashford reveals goal tally aim for 2022/23 season.
