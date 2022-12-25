Read full article on original website
Cody Gakpo: Liverpool shirt numbers available to £37m star
Assessing the shirt number that Cody Gakpo could wear for Liverpool.
Chelsea complete signing of David Datro Fofana
Chelsea have announced that young striker David Datro Fofana will join the club once the January transfer window officially opens.
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Gunners show their mettle
Who impressed and who did not as Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League?
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Bournemouth's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Diego Simeone addresses Joao Felix future amid Premier League interest
Diego Simeone speaks about relationship with Joao Felix and player's Atletico Madrid future amid Man Utd, Chelsea & Arsenal interest.
Chelsea still miss killer instincts but at least have a blueprint for second half of season
Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Tuesday and while they performed well for the most part, their inability to completely kill the game off will be the biggest worry moving forward.
The areas Tottenham must address in the January transfer window
Tottenham have arrived at a pivotal moment in Antonio Conte's tenure and they must back the Italian this winter. Here are the areas they must address in the January transfer window.,
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester
A brief history of Liverpool beating Manchester United to signings
A look back at some of the times Liverpool beat Manchester United to signings in the transfer market.
Manchester United fans react to missing out on Cody Gakpo
The best tweets as Manchester United miss out on the signing of Cody Gakpo to Liverpool
Cody Gakpo's best goals for PSV
Some of the best goals from new Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo during his time at PSV
Inter trying to beat Premier League clubs to Marcus Thuram
Inter are readying an offer for French international Marcus Thuram as they look to persuade him to move to Serie A in 2023, 90min understands. Thuram is out-of-
Liverpool's youngest Premier League goalscorers
Where does Stefan Bajcetic rank among Liverpool's youngest ever Premier League goalscorers after his strike in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa?
Premier League trio hold talks with Atletico Madrid over Joao Felix loan
Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all held talks with Atletico Madrid over a possible loan deal for wantaway forward Joao Felix, 90min understands.
Premier League defenders with the most assists
The ten defenders with the most assists in Premier League history.
Casemiro is already Man Utd's best signing for 10 years
How Casemiro has already cemented his place as Man Utd's best signing since Robin van Persie 10 years ago.
West Ham vs Brentford - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of West Ham's Premier League meeting with Brentford, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Tottenham need more than just Bethany England to rescue their season
Bethany England looks on course to join Tottenham from Chelsea in a WSL record transfer - but Spurs have deeper issues than an expensive striker alone will fix.
Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Blues end winless run
Chelsea's run of six games without a Premier League win came to an end with a routine 2-0 victory at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg - Ligue 1: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Strasbourg, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
