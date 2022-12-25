Read full article on original website
Premier League: Liverpool Boss Has High Praise for Messi After Winning 2022 World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has come and gone, with Argentina and Lionel Messi lifting the trophy after their win over France in penalty kicks (4-2). Messi won his first World Cup while scoring a brace against Les Bleus and has now put himself in the conversation as the GOAT, which many already believe he is after winning the one trophy lacking in his cabinet.
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
Paul Pogba reveals what wowed him most about Cristiano Ronaldo as he hails ‘unbelievable’ former Man Utd team-mate
PAUL POGBA revealed he was left in awe by former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair of football superstars played together for a season when Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. But now the two have left the club although Pogba still holds the Portugal...
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
Man Utd fans beg club not to re-sign Memphis Depay as they fear another failed return like Cristiano Ronaldo
MANCHESTER UNITED fans are begging the club NOT to re-sign Memphis Depay. The Red Devils are hoping to sign a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming January window following his recent exit. They've already missed out on Cody Gakpo, who's agreed a £37m deal with Liverpool. United have...
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder
Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
Fans all say the same thing about Jack Grealish as Miguel Almiron scores just seven minutes into season restart
MANCHESTER CITY star Jack Grealish has been trolled by fans once more as Miguel Almiron's stunning goalscoring form continues. Grealish has been regularly mocked after the summer's title parade when he took an unprovoked dig at Almiron while explaining how City beat Aston Villa to clinch the trophy. The forward...
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Watch Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Highlights: Salah, Van Dijk & Bajcetic Goals Earn Reds Three Points
Liverpool picked up a vital three points at Villa Park against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday evening.
Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool
After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Early Lead After Trent Alexander-Arnold Brilliance - Aston Villa v Liverpool
Watch Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 1-0 up against Aston Villa as the Premier League returns.
Andrea Agnelli explains decision to step down as Juventus president
Andrea Agnelli explains decision to step down as Juventus president.
Ligue 1: French Press Reveals Who Replaces Messi in PSG’s Starting XI vs. Strasbourg
Paris Saint-Germain will resume its 2022-23 Ligue 1 season when they face Strasbourg on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes. However, the French giants will take the pitch without Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old is still on vacation after helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will not return...
Liverpool's youngest Premier League goalscorers
Where does Stefan Bajcetic rank among Liverpool's youngest ever Premier League goalscorers after his strike in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa?
Transfer news: Van Dijk key in Gakpo move
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk spoke to Dutch team-mate Cody Gakpo to help convince the 23-year-old forward to join the Reds from PSV Eindhoven, with a deal having been agreed between the two clubs. (Eindhovens Dagblad, via Mail), external.
Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool's pursuit of Jude Bellingham
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been asked about the club's interest in Jude Bellingham.
A brief history of Liverpool beating Manchester United to signings
A look back at some of the times Liverpool beat Manchester United to signings in the transfer market.
