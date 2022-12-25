Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Highlands Ranch, CO
Highlands Ranch is a suburb within Denver in Douglas County within Colorado. The first settlers arrived in this area way back in 1860. One of the most famous people who first lived here was Rufus Clark, also known as "Potato King." Clark donated ample money and land to Highlands Ranch,...
Frozen pipe bursts close academic building at CSU in Fort Collins
Recent extreme cold temperatures led to flooding at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, and repairs were needed due to frozen fan coils bursting, the university posted in a memo on its website. The B and C wings of the Clark Building were closed on Tuesday due to the frozen pipes that burst at those locations. This damage was originally noticed by facility management on Christmas Eve.According to CSU, the Clark building will be closed and locked to everyone so crews can continue to work toward repair. CSU police are patrolling the building, and CSU Safety and Risk Services personnel are...
1940s summer camp-themed pickleball destination set to open in Colorado
In 2024, a 1940s summer camp-themed eatery and pickleball location, called Camp Pickle, is set to open in Denver. "Pickleball was invented in 1965 but has exploded in popularity in recent years. During the pandemic, more than a million Americans began playing it, bringing the total to around five million and growing rapidly," according to Camp Pickle Spokesperson Ashley Saunders.
Save the Date Veteran Event
Qualified Listeners, a Colorado-based Veteran & Family Resource Hub, will host their 4th Annual “Vet Connect” Regional Event on Saturday, April 8, 2023, 10 am – 1 pm at Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland. This free opportunity is for Veterans to connect with other Veterans for...
Hotel proposal indicates shift toward more tourism in Longmont
In a recent resident sentiment survey by Visit Longmont, 40% of responders saw tourism in Longmont positively — but over half were unsure what to think of tourism. “That’s because overall people never think of Longmont as a tourism destination,” said Kimberlee McKee, executive director of the Longmont Downtown Development Authority and vice president on the Visit Longmont board. “They think, are tourists coming here? It feels like something new … I think we’re just starting to educate the community about the benefits of tourism and that yes, indeed, people do stay here, and that tourism is a generator.”
Looking Back: Building a Better Community
As I look back over the past year, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude for the hard work of Larimer County staff and the engagement of our community. Together, we’ve accomplished goals that have made our county more caring and resilient. In May, we presented the...
progressivegrocer.com
Natural Grocers Releases Grand-Opening Plans for Denver Store
Specialty retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will hold a grand-opening celebration event on Jan. 7 for its 44th Colorado store, which will include giveaways, discounts, a prize sweepstakes and more. Located at 3165 North Central Park Boulevard in Denver, the new store was constructed with sustainable building features...
Join United Way for the 17th Annual WomenGive Luncheon
United Way of Larimer County is thrilled to invite the community to the 17th Annual WomenGive Luncheon to be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Embassy Suites in Loveland! Doors will open for the event at 11:00 a.m. and the luncheon will conclude at 1:00 p.m. United Way’s...
Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022
It was a record-setting year for Colorado, thanks to hula hoops, carabiners, and wrapping paper. In May 2022, Jenny Doan set two hula hoop world records in Denver. She climbed the most consecutive stairs while hula-hooping (10,241), and one day later, she spun the most hula-hoops ever while suspended upside down (23).
cpr.org
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Has This Popular Fort Collins Sandwich Shop Closed For Good?
A popular Fort Collins sandwich shop appears to have closed for good. The B&B Pickle Barrel Deli located at 122 West Laurel Street located just northeast of Colorado State University's Oval is showing the business is "permanently closed" on Google. Google also shows the website, picklebarrelfc.com, has been disabled too....
cobizmag.com
Made In Colorado 2022 — Best Designed Goods
All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
This Colorado Destination Is One Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Niche got curious about which U.S. cities get more of the white stuff than others.
Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco
MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
Happenings in Wellington for December – Week of December 26
I hope everyone has had a Merry Christmas! Not many events are happening in Wellington this holiday week, so I hope everyone finds time to be outdoors, spends time with family and friends, and writes those pesky New Year’s Resolutions!. The Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:. Small Business...
Marshall Fire had multiple ignition points, Boulder County sheriff says
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Marshall Fire that ravaged Boulder County last Dec. 30 did not start with a single spark, Sheriff Joe Pelle confirmed to 9Wants to Know on Wednesday. Pelle declined to discuss other details in the nearly complete investigation of the state’s most destructive wildfire, but...
The Front Range Forecast: Warmth takes a break, wet snow coming
Warmth and foothills winds get replaced by rain/snow showers and snow Wednesday PM. Tuesday saw very warm temperatures and snowmelt ongoing. Some temperatures Tuesday afternoon climbed to 20-30 degrees above normal on the Plains (Figure 1). A front arrives midday Wednesday to bring a change. There is only about a 12 hour window when the main precipitation falls. The NWS and weatherunderground forecasts have temperatures around 47 when the system arrives and predict rain at first, mixing with the becoming snow in the evening. I've not seen many winter storms in Colorado start with rain - they often cool the air as the precipitation begins to fall and we get snow at fairly warm temperatures. We'll see!
Sweet Sounds Headed to Downtown Loveland
Two bands set to perform at the Rialto during Sweetheart Festival in February. The nation’s Sweetheart City will once again play host to the annual Sweetheart Festival on February 10 and February 11. Downtown Loveland’s Foundry Plaza will come alive with special light shows, live music, art installations, local beers, interactive activities, and more! Further details and the full list of events for the 2023 Sweetheart Festival will be announced on January 2, 2023.
northfortynews
Fort Collins, CO
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local Newshttp://northfortynews.com
Comments / 0