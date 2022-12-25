ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Witnesses report shooting at Jehovah’s Witness congregation in Thornton

Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jv6sn_0juFEUpz00

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A heavy police presence was reported in Thornton on Christmas morning.

According to a tweet posted at roughly 10:30 a.m. on Saturday by officials with the Thornton Police Department, they’ve launched a homicide investigation. First responders with TPD were called to 951 Milky Way, which is the address where the Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah Witness is located.

FOX31 has reporters on the scene, who were told by witnesses that someone had fired a gun in the parking lot at a member of the congregation.

Read the rest of this article here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Suspect arrested in fatal Denver park shooting

Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in Monday's fatal shooting at Berkeley Lake Park, according to a news release. Police arrested Miguel Piria, 22, on Wednesday as a suspect in the shooting after Piria turned himself in. Police responded to the call Monday about a person shot in the area...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspect

Authorities in Denver are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on the 4800 block of North Chambers Road. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the age of 30-49, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall and possibly weighing 180 pounds.  Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the investigation to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Denver police say tippers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Armed man shot, killed by police in northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was shot and killed by police in northern Colorado. Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Greeley Police Department responded to a request for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of East 24th Street. Officers say they encountered an armed man, who reportedly refused to comply with commands. The 29-year-old suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot by police, and later died at a hospital.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

70-year-old Thornton man beaten to death after backing into vehicle

A 70-year-old man was seriously beaten on Christmas Day in Thornton and died a day later, according to police, who have asked for the public’s help in finding his killer. Shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Thornton police officers responded to Thirsty’s Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave., where officers learned the 70-year-old man had been punched and kicked after backing into another man’s vehicle, according to a news release from the Thornton Police Department. ...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead in shooting on Crowne Boulevard in Denver

One person is dead after a shooting in the 4800 block of N Crowne Boulevard in Denver on Sunday night. According to DPD tweets, officers responded to the report of the shooting and found one person with a gunshot injury. They were taken to the hospital for treatment but later died. There death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
CBS News

Deadly shooting reported near Broncos' stadium

One person was shot and killed in the 1600 block of North Grove Street, across the street from the Broncos' stadium, Denver police said Tuesday. The shooting was initially reported around 7:40 p.m. but police said the extent of the victim's injuries was unknown. About an hour later, they said the victim had died.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Pipe bombs' used in attack at Kingdom Hall in Thornton

Police now believe one person was inside a Kingdom Hall in Thornton when pipe bombs burst through a window Sunday. A shooting in the parking lot unfolded next — ultimately leaving a married couple dead in an apparent murder-suicide as unsuspecting congregation members started arriving for their Sunday morning meeting. “Either the man, the woman, or both the husband and wife, the two deceased, threw three different incendiary devices through a window, breaking it,” Thornton Police Department spokesman Officer Joe Walker said on Monday. ...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

70-year-old man beaten to death after backing into car in parking lot

THORNTON, Colo. — A 70-year-old man died Monday after he was brutally attacked in a Thornton parking lot on Christmas Day, police said on Tuesday. Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Thornton Police officers were called to Thirsty's Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave. When they arrived, they found the victim and learned that he had been punched and kicked after backing into another person's car.
THORNTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver police investigating two weekend homicides

Denver police are investigating the death of a girl in northeast Denver, opening a homicide investigation early Monday morning, as they also investigate the shooting death of a person on Christmas Day. The Denver Police Department announced shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday officers were conducting an outdoor death investigation near the 4900 block of N. Salida Street in Denver. Less than an hour later, the department said the case was now being investigated as the homicide of a juvenile female victim. ...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Hundreds of guns were stolen from cars, homes in Denver in 2022. Here’s how Denver police say you can safeguard firearms.

Hundreds of guns were stolen out of cars and homes in Denver in 2022 — some of which ended up in the hands of juveniles, according to Denver police. Overall gun thefts in the city have increased by 85% since 2019, data shows. Nearly 1,000 guns were stolen from cars, cars that were stolen and homes that were burglarized. And there have been six accidental shootings as a result of juveniles gaining access to a weapon inside of a home — four of those incidents were fatal just this year alone, said Ron Thomas, police chief at the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
Queen City News

Queen City News

70K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy