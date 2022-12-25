Read full article on original website
Related
Volkswagen To Introduce Secret New Electric Car At CES 2023
Volkswagen announced it would reveal the "newest member of its all-electric family" at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 3rd at 4 pm PST. The German brand did not specify which EV it will show off, but all signs point to the 2024 Volkswagen ID.Aero, a sedan that slots between the Jetta and discontinued Passat, indirectly replacing the latter.
Fiat Starts Selling Cars At A Dealership In The Metaverse
Fiat has announced that it will be selling its cars in the Metasphere. Fiat recently launched its Metaverse store, which features the brand's flagship model: the 500 La Prima by Bocelli. Fiat currently only sells the 500X in the US, but the company promises to have its full lineup online early in 2023.
R34 Nissan Skyline And 5 Other Cars That Are Finally Legal To Import In 2023
Thanks to the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act of 1988, it's illegal to import a vehicle that was never federalized in the United States until it is 25 years old. With 2023 just around the corner, we wanted to take a look at all of the cool foreign vehicles that can finally be imported legally. The 2022 list included some standouts like the EK9 Honda Civic Type R, Holden Commodore, and Ford Puma, but this year promises to be even better.
Auto Executives Are Losing Confidence In EV Adoption
Automaker executives across the world are increasingly growing concerned about the rate of electric vehicle adoption than they were only a year ago due to ongoing supply chain issues and rising inflation. Per CNBC, the annual global auto survey of 915 executives from KPMG, an international consulting and accounting firm, has found that 76% of them are troubled by the economy and high interest rates and how both will affect their business in 2023. US-based auto executives are even more concerned with 84% reporting back.
This C6 Corvette Z06 Is Ultra-Rare And Illegal To Drive On The Street
The new Corvette Z06 is admittedly pretty neat. There's not much to complain about with a massive flat-plane V8 behind your head. But soon, a lot more people will have them. This Z06 (pictured here), however, is truly rare. It's a C6 generation and the first one that GM ever made. Because of that, it's arguably the most special Z06 made in the last 15 years.
The 2022 Rivian R1T Beats The Ford F-150 Lightning On Range
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently gave the Rivian R1T an estimated range of 328 miles when equipped with the large battery pack, and its competitors must be seeing red. This electric truck competes in the burgeoning EV truck class and was one of the first competitors on a scene...
2022 Was Not A Good Year For EV Automaker Startups
As governments worldwide continue to pass legislation pushing for an expansion of electric vehicles and the necessary infrastructure, investors in EV startups and established companies, such as Rivian and Tesla, did not have a good 2022. Per Reuters, growing interest rates and challenging financial markets contributed to dropping shares in both automakers.
Genesis Opens Second Standalone US Dealership And More Are Coming
After opening its first standalone dealership in the United States in March this year, Genesis has announced the opening of its second retail facility in South Carolina as the brand aims for a larger slice of the premium market. Hyundai has been going from strength to strength in the US automotive market and is investing tons of money in EV production and brand expansion. Part of its strategy is to expand the availability of its luxury brand, Genesis. The new dealership, Genesis of Greer, is owned and operated by dealer principal Mark C. Escude and MCE Automotive Inc. and promises to deliver on Genesis' mantra of "Luxury Evolved."
Can't Buy The New BMW 3.0 CSL? Get This Original Batmobile Owned By Hans Stuck Instead
A 1974 BMW 3.0 CSL 'Batmobile' is up for sale through Kidston Motorcars with a unique history. Not only is it an iconic road car used to homologate the original race car, but this one was driven daily by Hans Stuck, the famous BMW Motorsport driver and former Formula 1 pilot who enjoyed much success with the 3.0 CSL race car.
VW Group Will Differentiate Its Brands With Different Power Outputs To Avoid Brand Overlap
Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume announced a new direction for the company during the automaker's Extraordinary General Metting 2022, pinpointing the brand's design language and recent dip in build quality as primary concerns that need to be addressed. VW Group brands will also see power outputs used as a differentiation between brands.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
Tucson Helps Hyundai Cross 15 Million Sales Milestone In USA
Hyundai has just announced a significant milestone: the sale of its 15 millionth vehicle in the United States. That vehicle was a brand new Tucson, sold at West Herr Hyundai in Williamsville, New York, to Wendy and James Tuskes. It's been quite a journey for the South Korean automaker since...
German exporters prepare for a challenging 2023
BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - German exporters have modest hopes for next year, anticipating problems at major customers in China because of climbing COVID infections and rising prices making U.S. buyers cautious, the Federation of German Wholesale and Foreign Trade (BGA) said.
Ford Gives Dealerships Advice On How To Get Customers Their Mavericks Sooner
Ford has sent its US dealerships a new memo with instructions on how they can help customers receive their Maverick compact pickup trucks faster. The news comes from the Maverick Truck Club forum, which managed to get a hold of and post the memo, which we've included below. The memo outlines four unique actions.
BMW Is Another Step Closer To Unlocking The Secrets Of Solid-State Batteries
BMW and Solid Power, a battery developer in the US, have announced the strengthening of an existing partnership that will provide the automaker with a research and development license to the firm's all-state cell design and manufacturing knowledge. The newly-defined relationship will see BMW reproduce Solid Power's pilot assembly lines...
The Rivian R1T Max Pack And Quad-Motor Configuration Is Cancelled
Rivian has bad news for customers who wish to pair a four-motor system with the biggest battery pack: they can't. According to a post made by Thomas on RivianForums, the automaker is sending out emails notifying pre-order holders of Max Pack Rivian R1T trucks that they can no longer combine this with the Quad-Motor configuration.
Exclusive: BMW Already Knows What It Wants From The Electric M3
The BMW M3 will be going electric for the next generation. But while we're only expecting that to arrive around 2030, BMW bosses and engineers already know what an electric M3 needs to be if it's going to be a success. Speaking to the media at an event in South...
World shares extend losses after Wall Street decline
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares slipped in Europe and Asia on Thursday after benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wall Street in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices declined more than $1 a barrel. Investors are watching to...
India's 5G smartphone shipments to cross 4G shipments in 2023 - Counterpoint
BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - India's 5G smartphone shipments will exceed that of 4G shipments by the end of next year, driven by the mass adoption of the high-speed network and the rise in sale of handsets in the lower-price bands, market research firm Counterpoint said on Thursday.
Hyundai's New Advertising Campaign Teaches Brits How To Say Its Name Correctly
A new advertising campaign launched by Hyundai in the United Kingdom aims to change local pronunciation from 'Hy-un-dai' to 'Hyun-day.'. Korean automaker Hyundai belongs to an elite few brands with names that can be difficult to pronounce, and while the American market has mastered the art of pronouncing the moniker correctly, across the pond, there have been some difficulties - to the point that Hyundai created an advertising campaign to teach British folk the right way. The advert kicks off with a man using voice command to search for directions to a Hyundai dealership but calling it 'Hy-un-dai,' only to be directed to a hair salon called 'High 'n Dye.'
CarBuzz.com
65K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0