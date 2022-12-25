Read full article on original website
Winter storms and avalanche warnings issued for western areas of Colorado
As Coloradans work to recover from a recent snowstorm and freeze, which killed at least four people on the Front Range, winter storms have returned to the state this week, especially in the mountains. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory effective from Wednesday, Dec. 28, until...
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Rain and snow increase tonight, fall through Thursday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Valley rain and mountain snow will increase across Western Colorado this evening. Valley rain may change to snow after midnight then back to rain during the day Wednesday. Rain and snow are likely throughout Wednesday, with the last of the rain changing back to snow after midday. Snow will fall fade to an end from about 11 PM to 3 AM Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Winter weather advisory: Which areas will be impacted by rain, snow?
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday as a rain and snow mix hits the Front Range by the early afternoon.
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Bluebird Backcountry to host largest opening day in its history
Backcountry skiing returns for another winter season at Colorado’s newest ski area, Bluebird Backcountry. Bluebird will open its trails at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, hosting one of its largest opening days yet. The inaugural day will feature the most terrain Bluebird has had available for opening day in its three years and Scott Leigh, general manager and chief operation officer of the ski area, believes it will make the skiing fantastic.
3-plus feet of snow to hit part of Colorado? More winter weather incoming
As Coloradans continue to thaw from a major freeze that hit the state, it's looking like more winter weather is on the way, set to hit in multiple waves. According to the National Weather Service, a first round of big snow is setting up to hit Colorado mid-week. While the Front Range will be mostly missed, the western part of the state could see double-digit totals, with some small mountain pockets forecasted to get up to 30 inches over the next 48 hours.
1 to 14 inches? Here’s why snow totals are uncertain
From an inch to 14 inches, expected snow amounts during this snowstorm are very different. So, why are the snow totals so broad?
Here's how much snow to expect tonight in your Colorado town
Tonight will be a snowy one for many Coloradans, with warmer temperatures leading to a bit of uncertainty in regard to how much snow will actually accumulate – at least on the Front Range. While nearly the entire state is likely to get some level of measurable snowfall, that...
First of several storms brings rain and snow this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds started this morning with gusts nearing hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. The winds were probably the most notable feature of this storm with the rain and snow taking a back seat. But still, we are seeing impacts mainly for the mountains, since the cold air isn’t very deep. Wolf Creek saw another fresh foot of snow, while Durango and Pagosa Springs received 3-4″. Parts of the Jemez are also seeing a wave of lighter snow push through this evening with Cuba picking up a couple of inches of wet snow. We’ll see temperatures drop 10-15° behind the cold front this evening.
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns
When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
Hiker calls for help after spotting mountain lion on Colorado peak
On Christmas night, search and rescue teams deployed into Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range after nightfall to find a hiker who was concerned a predator may be lurking. According to Custer County Search and Rescue, their team was called out to assist in the mission at about 9:30...
Travel alert: ‘Treacherous’ road conditions as storm hits Colorado
Colorado officials are warning travelers of "treacherous" road conditions this weekend in parts of Colorado, urging them to "delay travel if possible."
Mild start to the week with another round of snow before the New Year.
DENVER(CBS)- As we start the week we have lots of high clouds drifting across the Rockies in westerly flow as a high pressure ridge drifts into the area. We are between storm systems with another snow maker getting its act together on the west coast.Most of Colorado will be experiencing a mix of clouds and sunshine as Monday goes on. Temperatures over the eastern plains will be above normal for this time of year with the 30s and 40s holding in the mountains and west.Tuesday will also have have high clouds for the east with snow developing in the mountains...
Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today
Rain, wind and snow are possible in New Mexico on Wednesday. Parts of New Mexico are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories as the storm approaches. Albuquerque could see some rain from the storm. There are no warnings in effect for Albuquerque at this time. Winter storm warning.
Colorado weather: Next system will deliver heavy mountain snow, with some snow for Northeast Colorado as well
We hope everyone had a very merry holiday weekend, and are enjoying the thaw after last week's deep freeze – assuming you were lucky enough to avoid the thawing of frozen pipes!. Temperatures today will be near 50°F across the greater Denver metro area, with highs near 60°F on...
‘This is the big event’: I-70 expected to see heavy traffic in lead up to New Years
Traffic this week on Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is likely to be some of the heaviest of the year. Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, shows that more than 243,000 vehicles have already passed through the tunnels going east and westbound between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. For those same dates in 2021, the total was more than 254,000, according to CDOT data.
Latest trail work on Colorado 14ers: 'Largest' challenge to date, 'Great Wall of Grays'
Stewards of Colorado's biggest mountains have released their progress report from the 2022 season of trail building and maintenance. The annual report included details on the launch of a project that Colorado Fourteeners Initiative (CFI) expects to be its "largest, most expensive and most technically challenging project to date." That's...
Colorado Weather: More snow in the high country for the final week of the year
A storm track favorable for mountain snow and not much more than wind in the metro area is setting up for the week ahead.Christmas Day snow was limited to the high country but there was still 2 inches of snow on the ground from last week on Sunday morning which was enough to quality the day as a white Christmas. It was the first such Christmas since 2017 in Denver (it generally takes at least 1 inch of snow on the ground for December 25 to be declared a white Christmas)After some lingering snow in the mountains Sunday night and...
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
