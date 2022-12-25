No arrests have been made in a Christmas Eve shooting that left one dead and four wounded, according to the Columbus Police Department. A CPD press release issued Sunday reported a 22-year-old man and a 48-year-old man got into an argument at a Christmas Eve party at a home in the 90 block of Luxapalila Drive. Weapons were produced and gunfire erupted, leaving the 48-year-old fatally shot.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO