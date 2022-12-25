Read full article on original website
Arrest expected soon in Christmas Eve shootout
No arrests have been made in a Christmas Eve shooting that left one dead and four wounded, according to the Columbus Police Department. A CPD press release issued Sunday reported a 22-year-old man and a 48-year-old man got into an argument at a Christmas Eve party at a home in the 90 block of Luxapalila Drive. Weapons were produced and gunfire erupted, leaving the 48-year-old fatally shot.
Man accused of assaulting, robbing elderly woman turned himself in
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of assaulting and stealing a woman’s money after a traffic crash turned himself in to police. 33-year-old Dimario Barry was charged with aggravated assault and robbery. Investigators said Barry and a 66-year-old woman were involved in a traffic accident in the...
Fire at Shuqualak lumber mill extinguished
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WTVA) - The fire at the Shuqualak lumber mill is out, Assistant Fire Chief Harry Jenkins said Wednesday morning. He said firefighters managed to save the facility’s powerhouse and streamlines. The mill’s three dry kilns will fire up when workers return to work next Tuesday, he said....
Columbus city leaders setting goals for 2023
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - City leaders in Columbus are ready to tackle the challenges of a new year. Mayor Keith Gaskin said he is working hard to bring in new retail to the city. The former Leigh Mall is a hotspot for retail business and is currently being refurbished along...
Fulton boil water lift may come Thursday
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton expected to lift its boil water alert sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening, according to Mayor Emily Quinn. However, that may have to wait until sometime on Thursday. The city issued the alert on Christmas Eve for customers who live on North Cummings...
Shuqualak mill fire blamed on faulty equipment
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire at the Shuqualak Lumber Company is still burning. Fire Chief Leon McClinton and Assistant Fire Chief Harry Jenkins said the fire broke out at the Planer Mill Division around 10:30 Monday night. Firefighters from both Shuqualak and Macon managed to contain the blaze, despite...
Louisville water system in full operation; boil water alert in effect
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Louisville’s water system is in full operation again, the city announced Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. Customers should boil their water until further notice. The city has been working to restore water service after the weekend's winter storm caused multiple line breaks. According to the City...
Columbus firefighters respond to early morning house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battle the brutal cold and an early morning house fire. The fire happened in the 1300 block of 5th Street South. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said someone does live at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
(KXII) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said two escapees, Tyler Payne and Traverro McElroy, were missing when jail officials performed a headcount on Christmas morning. Witnesses said they saw one of the inmates push a van into Fork Lake off Texas Highway 154 and then got into a silver or white Toyota or Honda.
Grand larceny suspect arrested in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand larceny suspect has been captured in Noxubee County. Deputies arrested Clint Earvin Sr. Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin faces two counts of grand larceny. The sheriff said Earvin stole a truck from Brooksville and then stole lawn equipment...
Richardson claims J5 owner ‘deflecting culpability’ in federal case
Antwann Richardson is asking to be prosecuted separately from Jabari Edwards in the federal criminal case against him, claiming that Edwards’ defense is “antagonistic, inconsistent and irreconcilable” with his own. He argues Edwards’ attempts to shift blame to Richardson make it impossible for Richardson to get a...
Cason Water lifts boil notice
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cason Water District lifted its boil water notice Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28. Cason issued the alert during the Christmas weekend after a broken water line left more than 1,700 customers in Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little or no water.
