ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Divers search Berlin’s Landwehr Canal for missing jewels from $120M ‘Green Vault’ heist

By Isabel Keane
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lD007_0juFEGj300

Police divers scoured a Berlin canal Sunday in the hunt for priceless 18th-century jewels still missing from the 2019 looting of Dresden’s famous “Green Vault.”

The cops’ search of the Landwehr Canal comes about a week after German authorities announced they had recovered the majority of jewels stolen in the infamous $120 million heist at the German former royal palace Residenzschloss.

A total of 31 pieces — including a breast star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle and an ornate diamond head-dress — were recently recovered by investigators in Berlin, authorities said Dec. 17 without elaborating.

The items were found after talks with the lawyers of the six men who are currently on trial in the sensational heist, the BBC reported.

Police in the state of Saxony said their most recent investigation involving the dive teams would likely “take some time,” Bloomberg News reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwmQz_0juFEGj300
A total of 31 prized jewels have been recovered, authorities said last week.
dpa/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuG6W_0juFEGj300
Police divers are searching a Berlin canal in their quest for still-missing swiped jewels.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuI8m_0juFEGj300
Six men are currently on trial for the famous 2019 heist.
REUTERS

Saxony, where Dresden is the capital, had no insurance on the prized jewels in its famed “Green Vault,” which got its name from the malachite-green paint used to decorate some of its rooms.

State officials said it was standard practice not to have such insurance, as the price of premiums over time tends to exceed potential losses.

Prosecutors believe that the thieves in the 2019 heist were expert crooks, sawing through part of a window grating in advance to gain entry and taking about 10 minutes to pull off the crime before escaping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgLgC_0juFEGj300
The recovery of most of the jewels comes in the middle of a trial for six men accused of carrying out the heist.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4eoc_0juFEGj300
Among the pieces still missing is an epaulette on which a precious stone known as the Dresden White Diamond was mounted.
AFP via Getty Images

The recovered pieces will be examined by specialists to “confirm their authenticity and intactness,” authorities said.

Among the pieces still missing is an epaulette on which a precious stone known as the Dresden White Diamond was mounted.

The robbery was one of a number of heists carried out at German museums in recent years.

In 2020, three men were convicted of stealing a 220-pound gold coin worth about $4 million from a museum in Berlin, and in November, thieves stole nearly 500 ancient gold coins worth several million euros from a museum in Bavaria.

With Post wires

Comments / 2

Related
ARTnews

Vatican to Return Parthenon Fragments, Stolen Green Vault Material Recovered, and More: Morning Links for December 19, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST PHILIP PEARLSTEIN, who forged a path for bracingly realistic figurative painting in the United States in the heyday of Abstract Expressionism, died on Saturday at the age of 98, Harrison Jacobs reports in ARTnews. Pearlstein was born in 1924 in Pittsburgh, and studied at what is now Carnegie Mellon University, with a three-year interruption when he was drafted during World War II. At the school, he struck up a friendship with Andy Warhol , and the two moved to New York after graduation. After experiments with Abstract Expressionism and depicting American symbols (like Superman), Pearlstein settled...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
CBS Sacramento

8 killed in Mexican resort, including 5 in bar shooting

At least eight people were killed in Acapulco, including five men who were gunned down Monday in a bar in Mexico's Pacific coast resort.Prosecutors said one possible suspect had been detained the attack. Three of the men died inside the bar, and two outside or at a hospital.Also Monday, authorities confirmed that three other people were shot to death at another point in Acapulco in an unrelated attack.Acapulco's reputation has suffered for years under a wave of violent crime. This summer, the leader of the guild of restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Acapulco was shot dead.  In April, at least three...
New York Post

Turkish woman shares eerie selfie moments before fatal plane crash

A young Turkish beautician chillingly posted a selfie video with a caption bidding farewell moments before the small plane she was flying in crashed to the ground, killing her and the pilot. Burcu Saglam, 22, and Hakan Köksal, the 54-year-old president of the Yunuseli Sports Aviation Association, had taken off from Pamukova, Turkey, on the ill-fated trip Thursday afternoon, according to Central European News. Saglam was all smiles as she posted footage and pictures of herself from the cockpit on Instagram with the caption, “Byee.” The single-engine jet they were traveling in plunged to the ground when its wing hit an overhead power...
petapixel.com

Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring

A plot to send $54 million worth of drugs to Australia was busted after one of the criminals sent a photograph of his French bulldog to a friend. Drug smuggler Danny Brown used the handle “Throwthedice” to operate anonymously on the app EncroChat which was infiltrated by police.
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
TheDailyBeast

American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship

An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
marinelink.com

French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
New York Post

Food blogger stabbed to death by rival influencer while livestreaming from Nepal

A popular Chinese street food blogger known was stabbed to death while livestreaming from Nepal in a bizarre attack allegedly carried out by a rival influencer. Chinese national Feng Zhengyung, 37, was arrested Dec. 4 on suspicion of killing Gan Soujiong, 29, and injuring 32-year-old Li Chuzan. The violent knife attack took place Sunday afternoon at the crowded Indra Chowk market in the capital, Kathmandu, Asia Wire reported. Shocking video shows Gan, who is known online as “Fatty Goes To Africa,” broadcasting himself live walking and laughing with a pair of friends when the scene is suddenly interrupted by a series of...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy