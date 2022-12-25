ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch a Lucid Air Scorch a Tesla Model S Plaid, Bugatti Chiron at the Drag Strip

By Nico DeMattia
 3 days ago
At this point, watching electric super sedans drag race gas-powered supercars is getting boring. We get it, electric cars are faster. However, this one from Hagerty is a bit different because of the cars it features. The 1,020 horsepower Tesla Model S Plaid took on the 1,200 horsepower Lucid Air Sapphire and the 1,479 horsepower Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport . And, for the first time in a long time, the results were actually surprising.

Ever since the Tesla Model S Plaid first debuted last year, it’s dominated the drag strip. Nothing could even come close to beating it through the quarter-mile. So when it lined up next to the Lucid Air Sapphire and got absolutely scorched, my eyes widened. For context, the Model S Plaid hit 60 mph in 2.1 seconds and ran a 9.3-second quarter-mile and lost . Not only did it lose, but it also had its rear handed to it. The Lucid Air Sapphire ran a 9.1-second quarter-mile.

Perhaps even more shocking was the car that came in second place—the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. Off the line, the Chiron was cooked. As impressive as the Chiron’s power is, no internal combustion engine can match the acceleration of electric motors. Which meant the Chiron driver watched the two EVs fire off the line, while the Bugatti turned all four of its tires into smoke. However, once it finally found traction, the Chiron Pur Sport picked up speed as if catapulted off of an aircraft carrier and managed to overtake the Model S Plaid just a few feet before they crossed the line. The onboard footage of its heroic comeback is incredible.

That meant the Tesla Model S Plaid, previously considered the fastest production car in history, came dead last. I honestly didn’t see that coming.

There’s a bit of drag race dessert after the three-car entree, though. If the Lucid Air Sapphire can roast the fastest four-wheeled vehicles on the planet, what about a two-wheeled one? The Lucid lined up against the absurdly quick Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 and the results were shocking once again. Check it out.

Got tips? Send ’em over to tips@thedrive.com

