Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
What It’s Like to Live With Stiff Person Syndrome
“It feels like I’m walking on broken glass,” one patient said.
Bakersfield Channel
Drug wholesalers crack down on ADHD, anxiety medications
(KERO) — Drug wholesalers are cracking down on prescriptions for drugs used to treat conditions like ADHD and anxiety. Three main United States drug wholesalers have banned drugs such as Adderall and Xanax from certain US pharmacies in response to the opioid crisis. The companies, which are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, say they imposed the bans because pharmacists had filled prescriptions written by doctors who frequently prescribed psychiatric drugs.
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
marketplace.org
Prescription drugs are effective treatments for opioid addiction. Expanding access won’t be easy.
There was a record number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year — more than 107,000. And most of them were the result of heroin, fentanyl and other opioids. The cost of the opioid epidemic — in lives and in the suffering of those with addiction, their family and friends — is incalculable.
Understanding the Bipolar Disorder
Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.
AMA
For patients with long COVID, look out for psychiatric sequelae
Physicians may be grappling in the dark when trying to diagnose psychiatric symptoms in patients with long COVID. The AMA leads the charge on public health. Our members are the frontline of patient care, expanding access to care for underserved patients and developing key prevention strategies. “Most of our patients...
Healthline
What Is the Best Way to Treat Cushing Syndrome?
The most common cause for Cushing syndrome and its high levels of cortisol is regular, long-term use of oral steroids. The best treatment depends on the underlying cause but could involve gradually stopping steroid medications. If symptoms are caused by tumors, treatment options may include medications, surgery, or radiation therapy.
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Year in Review 2022: Top Stories in Neuromuscular Disorders
As part of NeurologyLive®'s Year in Review, take a look at our most-read news in neuromuscular disorders in 2022. The NeurologyLive® staff was hard at work in 2022, covering clinical news and data readouts from all over the United States and beyond, across a number of key neurology subspecialty areas. Between the major study publications and FDA decisions, and traveling to societal conference sessions to conduct expert interviews, the team spent all year bringing the latest news and updates to the website's front page.
Medical News Today
What is Cornelia de Lange syndrome?
Cornelia de Lange syndrome (CdLS) is a rare genetic condition that can affect multiple organs. CdLS may cause a range of symptoms, including intellectual disability and characteristic head and facial features. CdLS is generally a congenital condition, which means the symptoms are apparent at birth. Most infants with CdLS will...
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
Healthline
Identifying Molly: The Forms, Effects, and Safety
MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) has a reputation as a party and club drug. It’s known for boosting mood, energy, compassion, and sensory perception, as well as for its hallucinogenic effects. Generally, MDMA is taken in capsules, although it also comes in liquid or powder forms. Also called “molly,” MDMA is illegal...
Healthline
Schizophreniform disorder
Symptoms of schizophrenia lasting fewer than 6 months may be schizophreniform disorder, a condition that can include hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thoughts. Schizophrenia spectrum disorders are mental health conditions that present with symptoms of psychosis or altered reality perception. The length, number, and prominent types of your symptoms can help determine your diagnosis.
Medical News Today
What to know about Leigh syndrome
Leigh syndrome is a rare neurometabolic condition that occurs in certain infants during their first 12 months. Symptoms include a progressive loss of mental and physical abilities, and the condition is usually fatal within the first few years. Leigh syndrome is a rare condition that causes degeneration of the central...
scitechdaily.com
Revolutionary MRI Technology Uncovers Stunning Brain Changes in Migraine Sufferers
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study were presented recently at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). “In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there are significant...
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
reviewofoptometry.com
DR Lasting More than Five Years Associated With Dementia, Alzheimer’s
Damage to the blood-retinal barrier is present in both diabetic retinopathy and several forms of dementia, likely leading to the association found in this study. Photo: University College London Institute of Ophthalmology. Click image to enlarge. Upon investigating whether associations between diabetic retinopathy (DR) and dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (AD)...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
