Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
verywellmind.com
Can Bipolar Disorder Show Up in a Brain Scan?
Bipolar disorder is a serious mood disorder that impacts at least 4.4% of Americans. This mental condition features pronounced bouts of depression and mania. While it is challenging to live with, the proper treatment protocol can support those with this diagnosis and help them achieve a great quality of life.
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, a one-in-a-million diagnosis. These are its symptoms.
Celine Dion's diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome has brought public attention to the rare neurological disorder, which affects roughly one or two out of every million people. Dion announced Thursday that she had postponed dates for her European tour next year due to the condition. "While we’re still learning about this...
verywellmind.com
Is ADHD a Mental Illness?
ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
Oprah Winfrey's Hashimoto's Disease Diagnosis Explained
For over a decade, Oprah Winfrey has been vocal about her experience with Hashimoto's disease, a condition that has left her experiencing a number of symptoms.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
HealthCentral.com
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Disease?
How sleep apnea affects the heart – including its relationship with high blood pressure and stroke – and what you can do about it. If you have sleep apnea, a condition in which you stop breathing momentarily throughout the night, there’s a good chance it leaves you feeling sleepy during the day. It also has deep implications for your health: Over time, the chronic disorder can raise your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.
CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children
Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
verywellmind.com
Ketamine for Bipolar Disorder Treatment
You may have heard about ketamine treatment for depression, but did you know ketamine can also be used to treat bipolar disorder? Specifically, it is used to treat the depression “pole” of bipolar. Ketamine is lauded because it can lift a depressed mood quickly—often within hours. Because bipolar...
These four ferocious genes increase the risk of suicide in humans
Do you know that every 55 minutes, five people commit suicide in the U.S.? When we take a look at the rate at which suicides happening globally, the figures are more shocking — every 40 seconds, there is at least one person taking his or her life in some part of the world.
L.A. Weekly
Using CBD For The Treatment Of Mood Disorders And Sleep Disorders In Older Adults
View the original article about Using CBD For The Treatment Of Mood Disorders And Sleep Disorders In Older Adults at Trusted Hemp Extract. Getting older is always accompanied by a decline in mental and physical health. While the changes are inevitable, there are effective ways and means to stay in shape and be at peace at any age. Taking care of mental and physical health have become a priority to older individuals in the wake of increased awareness regarding the importance of maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle at all ages.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years
Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.
psychologytoday.com
The Legacy of Trauma in Parent-Child Relationships
Childhood trauma can have long-term effects on physical and psychological health, for mothers as well as children. Women who have had more childhood trauma may experience more stress and negative life events while pregnant. This stress predisposes mothers to experience postpartum depression, which makes connecting with infants more difficult. Tracing...
Sleep Anxiety Is the Worst. Here’s How to Deal
There are few things more frustrating than sleep anxiety. It’s 10 p.m. You’re enjoying your evening skin care routine. You’re brewing a cup of chamomile tea. You’re slipping into something silky. And then all of a sudden, there it is: that creeping fear that you will not in fact be able to drift off to dreamland, that anxiety will keep you up for hours, doomscrolling in a fit of revenge bedtime procrastination. The more you think about this bedtime possibility, the more anxious you get. The vicious sleep anxiety cycle has begun.
psychologytoday.com
When It Comes to Unloving Mothers, Men Suffer Differently
It is a commonly accepted belief that motherly love and affection are essential for the healthy development of a child. However, research suggests that a lack of maternal love and affection can have particularly negative effects on men. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social...
psychologytoday.com
Setting Boundaries With Your Self-Absorbed Adult Child
Self-absorbed adult children tend to be overly focused on their struggles and tend to take their angst out on their parents. Setting healthy boundaries goes a long way in helping your adult child out of their self-absorption. Be sure to let your adult child know you appreciate it when they...
MedicalXpress
Beyond the brain: A link between hearing loss and autism spectrum disorder
A cross-disciplinary team of researchers in the College of Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has discovered hearing impairment in a preclinical model of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). More specifically, the researchers report in the Journal of Neuroscience that they observed mild hearing loss and defects in auditory nerve function. Closer examination of the nerve tissue revealed abnormal supportive cells called glia, aging-like degeneration and inflammation. The findings from this study highlight the importance of considering sensory organs and their interactions with the brain in understanding ASD.
