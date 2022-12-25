Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
PennDOT announces closure date of Juniata County bridge
PORT ROYAL.Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced that the Port Royal bridge that carries Route 75 will be closed on Jan. 3, 2023. PennDOT has also said that they anticipate the bridge being closed until the summer of 2023 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Aftermath of holiday travel at Harrisburg International Airport
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg International Airport is quiet during the afternoon and evening. However, if you were at the airport between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. you would’ve seen lines extend through the entrance to the terminal building. “It’s very normal for the day...
Perry County outdoors store to close Saturday after 37 years in business
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County outdoors supply retailer will close its doors for the final time Saturday after 37 years of operation. Triple Creek Rod and Gun, located in Carroll Township, announced on Facebook in November that Saturday, Dec. 31 would be its final day of operation.
PennLive’s best of Cool Spaces of 2022: Must-see homes in central Pa.
Take a look into some of the best homes that the central Pa. real estate market has to offer in the Harrisburg area. Here is a sampling of some of the most interesting Cool Spaces captured by PennLive during 2022.
Crash on US-30 east causing lane restriction in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on US 30 east is causing a lane restriction as of 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to PennDOT. The crash is at the exit for I-83 south for Baltimore. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved...
Central Pa. outdoors retailer to close after 37 years
An outdoors retailer in Perry County will close on Saturday. Triple Creek Rod and Gun at 14 Landisburg Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, will close on Saturday, the company announced. “This decision was not arrived at lightly or quickly—it actually has been years in the making!” the owners wrote...
Central Pennsylvania counties footing the bill for New Year's Eve rides
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Law enforcement agencies in several central Pennsylvania counties are helping residents find a way home from holiday celebrations without risking a DUI. Organizations in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland and Lebanon counties are partnering with Anheuser-Bush, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber for the "Decide to Ride" initiative, which offers residents a $15 credit towards a ride home.
Air Quality Action Day issued for the Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Thursday, Dec. 29. This includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The DEP has said that a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and...
Lancaster: 7 Best Places To Visit In Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster Pennsylvania. Lancaster, Pennsylvania is an inland city located on the banks of the Susquehanna River. This historic town has become a popular destination for visitors. It is a family-friendly place that offers endless opportunities to explore. The North Museum of Nature and Science...
15 Best Restaurants in Strasburg, PA
Strasburg is a historic town in the middle of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The borough of Strasburg was incorporated in 1816 and grew into a strip town about two miles long. The town clustered along what was then called the Great Conestoga Road but is now called the Strasburg Road. The...
Longtime sports apparel and memorabilia store to close at central Pa. mall
A long-time store at the Colonial Park Mall will be closing its doors. Sports apparel and memorabilia retailer, Bleacher Bums announced on Wednesday morning that it will be closing its store at the mall at 4600 Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township as well as a store in Frederick, Maryland in late January.
"Dreaming of a white Christmas, not a wet Christmas:" Businesses damaged by burst pipes after deep freeze
YORK, Pa. — The phone call early Sunday morning was no one’s idea of a good Christmas present. “You aren’t anticipating [it]," said Christine Dyke, manager of Prince Street Café York. Dyke's business was almost entirely flooded after a pipe burst on the third floor of...
Pennsylvania college rolling out dental practitioner programs to fill shortages
Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pa., is adding three dental practitioner programs to help fill workforce shortages in the state, CBS 21 reported Dec. 26. The school will launch its expanded function dental assistant program in the spring and a dental assistant certificate program in the summer. It also plans to add a dental hygiene associate degree program in the fall.
PennDOT to make intersection improvements on Derry Street, seeks public input
A project to improve safety along a Harrisburg roadway is rolling along. PennDOT announced on Tuesday that the public may now view plans for its Route 3012 (Derry Street) Improvement Project, which will span Swatara Township, Paxtang Borough and Harrisburg. The road construction will extend from the intersection of Mulberry...
Lancaster County shopping center sold for $30.5M
A New Jersey company recently paid $30.5 million dollars for a Lancaster County shopping center. Jackson-New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes paid the Eatontown, New Jersey-based Wharton Realty Group $30.5 million for The Shops @ Rockvale in East Lampeter Township earlier this month, according to county records. The Wharton Realty Group paid $30 million for the property back in 2017.
Here are New Year's Eve celebrations happening in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you're trying to decide what to do on New Year's Eve, look no further. Here's a list of celebrations and ball drops sent to FOX43. (If yours isn't included, send the details to news@fox43.com.) CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Lower Allen Township. Sure, there are rose drops (red...
Ephrata road closed for water main break
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Ephrata Borough was closed due to a water main break between Monday and Tuesday, according to the Ephrata Police Department. The Police Department said the first block of Bethany Road between U.S. 322 (E. Main Street) and E. Fulton Street would be closed until about 8 a.m. […]
Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
Central Pa. rescues seeing more people dump their pets in remote or abandoned places
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Kala Moore, who lives in Conewago Township, York County says her barn has become a dumping ground for cats left behind by their owners. “People see the barn and they think ‘Oh, this is a good place to drop them off,'" said Moore. She...
Central Pa. Giant-anchored shopping center sold for second time this year
A shopping center in northern Dauphin County was sold twice this year. The Halifax Plaza shopping center on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township and five other associated parcels were sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $5.5 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
