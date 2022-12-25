ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27.com

PennDOT announces closure date of Juniata County bridge

PORT ROYAL.Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced that the Port Royal bridge that carries Route 75 will be closed on Jan. 3, 2023. PennDOT has also said that they anticipate the bridge being closed until the summer of 2023 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Aftermath of holiday travel at Harrisburg International Airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg International Airport is quiet during the afternoon and evening. However, if you were at the airport between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. you would’ve seen lines extend through the entrance to the terminal building. “It’s very normal for the day...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. outdoors retailer to close after 37 years

An outdoors retailer in Perry County will close on Saturday. Triple Creek Rod and Gun at 14 Landisburg Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, will close on Saturday, the company announced. “This decision was not arrived at lightly or quickly—it actually has been years in the making!” the owners wrote...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Central Pennsylvania counties footing the bill for New Year's Eve rides

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Law enforcement agencies in several central Pennsylvania counties are helping residents find a way home from holiday celebrations without risking a DUI. Organizations in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland and Lebanon counties are partnering with Anheuser-Bush, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber for the "Decide to Ride" initiative, which offers residents a $15 credit towards a ride home.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Air Quality Action Day issued for the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Thursday, Dec. 29. This includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The DEP has said that a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and...
LEBANON, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Lancaster: 7 Best Places To Visit In Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster Pennsylvania. Lancaster, Pennsylvania is an inland city located on the banks of the Susquehanna River. This historic town has become a popular destination for visitors. It is a family-friendly place that offers endless opportunities to explore. The North Museum of Nature and Science...
LANCASTER, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Strasburg, PA

Strasburg is a historic town in the middle of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The borough of Strasburg was incorporated in 1816 and grew into a strip town about two miles long. The town clustered along what was then called the Great Conestoga Road but is now called the Strasburg Road. The...
STRASBURG, PA
beckersdental.com

Pennsylvania college rolling out dental practitioner programs to fill shortages

Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pa., is adding three dental practitioner programs to help fill workforce shortages in the state, CBS 21 reported Dec. 26. The school will launch its expanded function dental assistant program in the spring and a dental assistant certificate program in the summer. It also plans to add a dental hygiene associate degree program in the fall.
SUMMERDALE, PA
PennLive.com

Lancaster County shopping center sold for $30.5M

A New Jersey company recently paid $30.5 million dollars for a Lancaster County shopping center. Jackson-New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes paid the Eatontown, New Jersey-based Wharton Realty Group $30.5 million for The Shops @ Rockvale in East Lampeter Township earlier this month, according to county records. The Wharton Realty Group paid $30 million for the property back in 2017.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Ephrata road closed for water main break

EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Ephrata Borough was closed due to a water main break between Monday and Tuesday, according to the Ephrata Police Department. The Police Department said the first block of Bethany Road between U.S. 322 (E. Main Street) and E. Fulton Street would be closed until about 8 a.m. […]
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
