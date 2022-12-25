Police warn residents about high number of recent mail theft incidents in Chicago suburbs

Read full article on original website
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Three charged after North Riverside police recover stolen cars | Police reports Dec. 19-26
North Riverside police recovered two stolen vehicles at the North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, in the past week, making arrests both times. In the first incident on Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a gray Hyundai Sonata with one of its rear windows broken out and covered with plastic enter the parking lot and park in a space near Entrance 2 on the east side of the shopping center.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged after cheating Rivers Casino out of $1K: police
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A man was charged after cheating at a baccarat table earlier this month at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. On Dec. 19, Christian Savitz was caught on camera moving his gaming chip from a losing section to a winning section when the dealer wasn't looking, according to Des Plaines police.
Waukegan man arrested after allegedly cheating while gambling at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines
Police arrested a Waukegan man after they say he cheated while gambling at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, leading to him winning when he was actually losing. The Des Plaines Police Department said they responded on Friday to the Rivers Casino, 3000 South River Road in Des Plaines, for a report of a theft.
Chicago boy, 13, steals car from suburban dealership, leads cops on high-speed chase: prosecutors
A 13-year-old boy from Chicago led police on a high-speed chase early Monday after allegedly stealing a vehicle from an Elmhurst dealership, officials said.
Two men arrested for Christmas Day robbery on CTA Red Line
Two men are in police custody after an early Christmas Day Red Line robbery left a man injured in the River North neighborhood. The man, 43, was waiting on a CTA platform in the 500 block of North State Street when he was attacked by three suspects.
Waukegan man fails to steal from Rivers Casino
On December 19, Savitz moved a losing bet to a winning section on the baccarat table while a dealer wasn’t looking. The maneuver was captured on security video. Savitz collected $1,005 and left the casino.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pleasant Prairie Police apprehend woman with vehicle ‘full of merchandise’
A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise and fleeing police Monday afternoon, before crashing into a pole at the intersection of 75th Street and 118th Avenue. Joe States. A Milwaukee woman faces charges after allegedly stealing merchandise and fleeing from Pleasant Prairie Police, and all before crashing into...
27-year-old man shot and killed at laundromat in Oak Park
Oak Park police responded to a call of shots fired after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night at 14 Chicago Avenue, a laundromat according to Google Maps. Officers found a man in the rear of the facility shot multiple times.
Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come
BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
Police search for man who followed teen girl from Walmart in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mount Prospect were searching Tuesday night for a man who followed a 15-year-old girl from a Walmart.Around 3 p.m. Monday, the teenage girl was shopping alone in the self-checkout line of the Walmart at 930 Mount Prospect Plaza, police said. The girl noticed man in a black trench coat and a black hat standing behind her in line.The girl left the Walmart and began walking along eastbound Centennial Drive – which is behind the shopping center, police said. As she walked, she noticed the man in the trench coat walking about 10 feet behind her.The man rapidly came up to the girl and reached for the bag she was carrying, police said. The girl held onto her bag and ran off, and the man did not follow her, police said.The man did not say anything to the girl.Surveillance footage from the Walmart showed the man was white, with short hair and a mustache, wearing a long black coat and a black baseball cap. No car is known to be involved.Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654.
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for his 4th gun case had a gun in his pocket during a traffic stop, Chicago cops say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for a Class X felony gun case had a pistol capable of firing automatic gunfire in his jacket pocket during a Chicago police traffic stop on Monday. Judge David Navarro held 23-year-old Deray Calcote without bail during a court hearing...
cwbchicago.com
Woman stabbed teenager’s Chihuahua on Northwest Side, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 61-year-old woman is charged with stabbing a Chihuahua while the dog’s teenage owner took it for a walk on Chicago’s Northwest Side. The dog, named Bebe, suffered severe injuries after being stabbed three times during the attack, but he is on the road to recovery, according to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation.
fox32chicago.com
Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Three gamblers were robbed of money early Friday at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. About 4:30 a.m., security at the casino reported that a thief working inside the casino, at 3000 River Road, cashed out credits after each of the gamblers left slot machines temporarily unattended, Des Plaines police said.
Three charged for stealing jackets from west suburban Kohl's
Three people are charged with stealing at a West Suburban Kohl’s department store. The three individuals are accused of stealing nearly $350 dollars worth of merchandise from an Elmhurst Kohl’s.
fox32chicago.com
2 men charged with burglarizing home in Lisle
LISLE, Ill. - Two men were arrested and charged for allegedly burglarizing a home Monday afternoon in suburban Chicago. Around 1:45 p.m., Lisle police responded to the 1700 block of Burlington Avenue for a report of two individuals attempting to break into a house. As officers arrived near the scene,...
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of abusing dog in viral video skipped bail, then had a gun in his vehicle, authorities say
Chicago — The man accused of punching and throwing a dog in a viral video had a warrant put out on him after he failed to show up for a recent court date, according to court records. It didn’t take long for Chicago police to locate Jose Cartagena. And when they did, during a traffic stop in River North last week, Cartagena had a gun with him, authorities say.
Man killed in Waukegan sports bar shooting ID'd by coroner
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
californiaexaminer.net
Woman Shot Dead In West Garfield Park In Maywood
Woman Shot Dead In West Garfield Park In Maywood— According to reports from the Chicago Police Department, a woman was found shot to death near West Garfield Park on Sunday night and later found dead inside a parked car in Maywood. According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), the...
Police investigating suspected homicide of man in his 40s at Gurnee residence
Police are investigating a suspected homicide after a man in his 40s died after suffering blunt trauma at a residence in Gurnee Sunday. The Gurnee Police Department and Gurnee Fire Department responded around 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Boulevard View in Gurnee. Emergency crews received a call for a report of a […]
Indiana man charged with abusing dog in viral video back in custody
CHICAGO (CBS) – An Indiana man who was charged with punching and throwing a dog in a video that went viral back in September is now back in custody. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28, of Hammond, was charged with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty for the attack on the dog on Sept. 22.Cartegna was seen on surveillance video, in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street. He was also seen craning the dog's neck, shouting, and gesturing at someone in the building above the van before driving away.He was taken back into custody on Dec. 21 around 10:19 p.m., in the 300 block of West Ontario Street in River North. Chicago police say Cartegna had a serviceable warrant out of Chicago but didn't disclose what it was for. He was also arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and making an improper right turn. Court and bond information was not immediately available.
