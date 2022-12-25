Want to spend a Monday afternoon in early January at a ballpark with tens of thousands of friends?. You sure do, if you’re a Bruins fan. The B’s and the Penguins are set to battle it out on Jan. 2, 2023, in hockey’s annual Winter Classic at Fenway Park and there are plenty of seats available. The rink is positioned slightly different this year versus in years’ past at the ballpark, so choose your seats wisely.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO