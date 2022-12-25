Age-old advice for living a fuller life at 95

‘I would encourage all older people to keep up exercise with housework, gardening etc,’ says Joan Carter.

At 95, I live on my own without any organised caring for support, and I disagree somewhat with your article (‘I don’t fall, I slide’: older people rebel to keep sense of control, research finds, 21 December). I wear a call button, but this prevents me being anxious when I am in the garden. I love my garden and work out there, but my call button is to my family to let them know I need help.

I also go out walking and for lunch. I use a walking stick, and when necessary – for longer walks – I use a walker for security. These outings are always with my son or daughter. I do not feel anxious or a loss of dignity, but joy in their company, and gratitude that they live close.

I would encourage all older people to keep up exercise with housework, gardening etc – and, if possible, body surfing and golf. But do not object to available support that can widen your later life without anxiety, and certainly with no feeling of loss of control. Anxiety, for so many people, is what drives them into care homes.