ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mistletoe: Fact and legend

By The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago

When we think of mistletoe during the holiday season, most people will think of a dainty green twig with snow white berries and a red ribbon hung above a doorway. The tradition of mistletoe says that if you are caught standing underneath the doorway where this plant hangs, you should be ready for a kiss from a loved one.

Mistletoe is a real, parasitic plant that is found in Colorado. When you hear parasitic, you might think, that is a lot less romantic than the mistletoe I know, and you are right. In Colorado, we have dwarf mistletoes ( Arceuthobium species) and Juniper mistletoe ( Phoradendron juniperinum ). Both types are parasitic, they infect and damage many of our evergreen tree species.

Mistletoes produce root like structures that grow into the wood of their host tree and suck out nutrients and water. Over time this will reduce the health of the tree and can eventually lead to premature death. Mistletoe fruits explosively shoot their seeds at a speed of up to 60 MPH, at which time they stick to whatever surface they touch (most likely another branch of a tree). Management methods include pruning infected branches or removing an infected tree. There are some species that are resistant to mistletoe and might be considered when planting a tree in an area where known mistletoe infections have occurred.

So why do we kiss under a plant with such a dark side? The exact roots are not known, but many cultures have had beliefs about mistletoe for centuries. Since the plant bears fruit in the winter, it has long been associated with fertility by many cultures. Celtic Druids worshipped mistletoe that grew on oaks, their sacred tree. They believed when the oaks lost their leaves in the fall, the spirit of the tree passed into the mistletoe, only to return to the oak the next spring.

Since ancient times, enemies who found themselves under a mistletoe infected tree would call a truce for the time being. Friends who found themselves under a mistletoe would find it to be good luck. Kissing under the mistletoe seems to have begun in England and spread throughout the world.

To “wrap” it up, mistletoe is a holiday plant with a warm and fuzzy tradition, but a definite dark side as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gomtf_0juFCfNq00

Sherie Shaffer is the horticulture coordinator at the Colorado State University Extension office for Pueblo County. She can be reached at 583-6566 or by email at shaffers@pueblocounty.us

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Mistletoe: Fact and legend

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

What winter was like the year you were born

The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
Roger Marsh

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OHIO STATE
Popculture

Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
News Talk KIT

The Cheapest Place to Live in California

With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy