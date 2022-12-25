TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes reported on I-70, I-75 as freezing temps continue

MIAMI VALLEY — While road conditions are improving, frigid temperatures continue and icy roads continue to cause problems across the Miami Valley Sunday.

Emergency crews and the Ohio Department of Transportation have been working overnight to clear roadways in the area.

“Our crews have driven about 292,000 miles across the state of Ohio since this winter storm started on Thursday,” Matt Bruning with the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

Here are current traffic concerns in the region:

- No major crashes reported at this time

©2022 Cox Media Group