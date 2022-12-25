ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Comments / 12

Char Cavanaugh
3d ago

This is heartbreaking and devastating. I've been watching the stories since it began Godspeed to the family. God I ask for encouragement, prayer guidance to help this family through a tragedy. I would never wish on anybody I have children I don't ever ever pay for anybody to be in this position? God bless to the family.

Reply
9
Mark Da Man
3d ago

I feel sorry for this Sheriff. So much loss in so little time. A fiance, son, and a granddaughter. You are in my prayers, sir. I'm so sorry for your loss.

Reply
10
Guest
3d ago

very sad , very tragic. this family doesn't deserve this and certainly no more.rest in peace.sincere condolences to the family.

Reply
6
Related
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of torching ex-wife’s sports car in school parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his ex-wife’s Chevy Camaro in a school parking lot just days before Christmas. Court documents state that 47-year-old Jose Beltran was seen on surveillance video parking across the street from a Valley school on Dec. 20. He carried a crate and a bucket onto the school parking lot and went to his ex-wife’s car. Authorities say Beltran then broke the passenger window and placed the crate and bucket inside the car. At that point, he apparently lit the Camaro on fire, started running across the street, getting into his truck and taking off, documents say.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

10-year-old boy dies following Avondale crash, 5 others hurt

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police say a crash on Wednesday at an Avondale intersection left a young boy dead and five other people injured. The two-car crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway. It involved a van and a Mustang. According to police,...
AVONDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Man accused of killing stepfather in Gilbert on Christmas Day

PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly killing his stepfather on Christmas Day in Gilbert, authorities said. The victim was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had backed into a home near Recker and Warner roads around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the Gilbert Police Department said in a press release Monday.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

6 people, including 4 children, hospitalized after Avondale wreck

PHOENIX — Six people, including four children, were hospitalized after a wreck in Avondale on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Three children were in critical condition and one was in serious condition after the two-vehicle crash at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway, just south of Interstate 10, according to Avondale Fire and Medical.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Remains of kidnapped teenage boy found in rural Maricopa County

PHOENIX — The remains of a teenage boy who was kidnapped last week in a home invasion were found in rural Maricopa County, authorities said Wednesday. Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken from inside a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road at about 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 20 by two armed men, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run on West Valley freeway ramp

PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision on a West Valley freeway ramp last week has been arrested, authorities said. Jonathan Baldizon, 30, was taken into custody Monday for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is accused of hitting...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police identify man who died in Christmas night double shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the man who died in a double shooting on Phoenix’s southside on Christmas night. Phoenix police say 21-year-old Dae’shundric Crowder died at the hospital after being shot along 45th Street and Riverside, near Broadway Road, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say the other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Fatal Gilbert crash inspires condolences, donations

Condolences and money poured in for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and his family following the deaths of his son and granddaughter in a two-vehicle accident in Gilbert. Cooper Lamb, 22, and his 1-year-old daughter, Elaine or Lainey, of San Tan Valley were both pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The dad’s fiancé Caroline Patten, the driver, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries four days after the Dec. 16 collision, officials said.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being hit by truck in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man has died after being hit by a truck in central Phoenix late Monday night. Officers were called out to the area of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 9 p.m. When they arrived, police found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Martinez who had been hit by a truck while he was running along Buckeye Road. Police rushed Martinez to the hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who allegedly killed mother in Peoria hit-and-run arrested

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on a Loop 101 off-ramp in the West Valley last week. Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of Tolleson was arrested Monday in the investigation into the death of 33-year-old Nichole Cortez of Peoria. Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 19, Cortez was found dead about 50 feet in front of her gold Mitsubishi Galant sedan that was partially blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The driver’s side door was open and the hazard lights were flashing.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly shooting at apartment complex was case of self-defense, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday evening in what appears to be a case of self-defense. Officers were called out to Montelano Apartments near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:45 p.m. following multiple 911 calls about a shooting. When they arrived, they detained a man who admitted to being involved in the shooting, then located another man with a gunshot wound. The man who was shot, since identified as 40-year-old Brian West, was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy