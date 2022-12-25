ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 3 Evening

2-2-8

(two, two, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

1-0-4

(one, zero, four)

Cash 3 Night

3-9-4

(three, nine, four)

Cash 4 Evening

4-1-1-9

(four, one, one, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

4-6-7-4

(four, six, seven, four)

Cash 4 Night

0-3-4-7

(zero, three, four, seven)

Cash4Life

01-32-37-53-56, Cash Ball: 2

(one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-six; Cash Ball: two)

Fantasy 5

03-05-14-28-30

(three, five, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-6-7-2-3

(two, six, seven, two, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-1-0-9-2

(three, one, zero, nine, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 201,000,000

