GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash 3 Evening
2-2-8
(two, two, eight)
Cash 3 Midday
1-0-4
(one, zero, four)
Cash 3 Night
3-9-4
(three, nine, four)
Cash 4 Evening
4-1-1-9
(four, one, one, nine)
Cash 4 Midday
4-6-7-4
(four, six, seven, four)
Cash 4 Night
0-3-4-7
(zero, three, four, seven)
Cash4Life
01-32-37-53-56, Cash Ball: 2
(one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-six; Cash Ball: two)
Fantasy 5
03-05-14-28-30
(three, five, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
2-6-7-2-3
(two, six, seven, two, three)
Georgia FIVE Midday
3-1-0-9-2
(three, one, zero, nine, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 201,000,000
