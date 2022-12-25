Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Montana airports face challenges amid busy travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana airports had a busy Christmas travel season dealing with weather challenges. Bozeman’s airport had close to 8,000 passengers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Missoula’s airport saw 1,300 travelers on Christmas Eve and about 1,000 on Christmas Day. Both airports dealt with cancellations...
NBCMontana
Marshall Mountain comment period extended to Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — You now have until this Friday to comment on proposed design concepts for Marshall Mountain Park near Missoula. The design concept is the first step in developing a master plan for the park. Project partners launched the park planning process to help answer questions if the...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
discoveringmontana.com
The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow, Missoula
The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow is one of the oldest and most unifying student-organized tribal events across the nation. Typically hosted as a 2-day event towards the end of April, the Pow Wow has long been a cultural pillar at the University of Montana in Missoula. This is a colorful affair...
NBCMontana
Small avalanche reported on Highway 200, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A small avalanche occurred on Highway 200, north of Bonner. The slide is not covering the road, but did damage a barrier fence. An avalanche warning has been extended through Tuesday for western Montana. The following has been issued for Rattlesnake, Bitterroot and Seeley Lake:. The...
NBCMontana
Tracking the next round of snow
AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
The Full Story of the Biggest Typical Archery Bull Elk of All Time
Six years after tagging the largest typical elk ever killed with a bow, Steve Felix can still see his arrow hurtling toward the bull’s ribcage. Hunting federal land in eastern Montana on September 10, 2016, the Seeley Lake hunter had just spent 30 minutes watching the massive wapiti walk slowly within range of his bow. In the 15 seasons he and his hunting partner, Chad Tiffney, invested in learning the haunts and habits of elk in the area, it was the first arrow that Felix had ever flung.
New events to ring in 2023 in downtown Missoula
Missoula will host its 29th year of celebrating arts and culture with a 12-hour New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday.
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
NBCMontana
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Montana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Montana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Montana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
newsfromthestates.com
Panel picks three nominees for consideration for Montana HD 80 vacancy
The Montana State Capitol in the snow on Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A joint panel of Lewis and Clark County and Powell County Republicans on Tuesday picked three nominees to send to county commissioners to fill the House District 80 seat vacated by Becky Beard earlier this month when she was picked to fill the Senate District 40 seat.
Rockslides close Highway 35 in Lake County
The Montana Department of Transportation reports rockslides have closed Highway 35 between Polson and Yellow Bay.
Writing the rails
Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Justin Franz’s turn. I’ve been...
bitterrootstar.com
Stevi STARS Hall of Fame gala a huge success
Steve Lewis, chair of the Stevensville Schools Hall of Fame committee, was pleased with the recent gala sponsored by the Stevi STARS Foundation. Lewis, who is also on the board of STARS, said the event was sold out and about 160 people attended. He said that about $25,000 was raised from the event. That amount, coupled with a match from an anonymous donor, raised the proceeds to over $50,000.
NBCMontana
Frenchtown basketball builds program for now and future
Frenchtown basketball doesn't just work on building a team for this season but also for the future. And that's how they've built up a veteran program for the 2022-2023 season. But it all started years ago when a relationship was made with the current players back when they were in middle school.
406mtsports.com
Malta native, former Lady Griz Sophia Stiles thriving as starter for Florida Gulf Coast
MISSOULA — Southern Florida has been a slice of basketball heaven for Sophia Stiles. The former Malta and Montana Lady Griz basketball star has landed a starting role for the one of the top mid-majors in the country, Florida Gulf Coast. The versatile, cat-quick guard leads the Eagles (10-2) in rebounds with almost five per game and is among the top five scorers on her team, averaging just under eight points per contest.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run accident in Paradise Falls parking lot
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are trying to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident. The accident happened in the parking lot of Paradise Falls on Dec. 15 around 7:53 pm. Officer Weishaar is attempting to locate and identify the driver involved, and anyone with information is asked to...
Missoula doctor offers advice as invasive group A strep cases rise
The CDC recently issued a health advisory about a recent jump in invasive group A strep among children.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
