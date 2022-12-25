Read full article on original website
Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
Kicker and defense streaming options for championship weekend. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Booger McFarland Offers Strong Take on Russell Wilson
The ESPN analyst alluded to the Broncos allowing their quarterback to make mistakes. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos and Russell Wilson have found themselves in headlines for all the wrong reasons this season. Denver traded for the nine-time Pro Bowler in hopes he’d elevate the team’s offense to become a Super Bowl contender. Instead, the team is 4–11, and he is in the midst of the worst season of his career, leaving plenty of people to speak their minds on the ugly situation.
Broncos’ Russell Wilson Laments Firing of Coach Nathaniel Hackett
The quarterback said he wished he “could have played better” in their 15 games together. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson admitted he was “devastated” when he heard the news that coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday. It’s no secret that the team struggled in Wilson’s and...
Fantasy Football Players Panic Over Derrick Henry Injury News
The Fantasy Football Championships are this week and some teams will likely be without their star performer. Fantasy football managers who have rode Derrick Henry to their league’s championship will likely need to look elsewhere for support in Week 17. That’s because the productive rusher is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s Thursday Night game against the Cowboys due to a hip injury. With the Titans only needing to defeat the Jaguars to secure a playoff berth and the AFC South title, Henry is unlikely to be in action. That means Hassan Haskins is projected to lead this backfield for Tennessee on Thursday night.
MMQB Week 16: Cowboys, Packers, Steelers All Survive Scares
Links to all our coverage of the NFL’s Christmas weekend, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Micah Parsons, Kenny Pickett, Rasul Douglas and more. Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 16, plus more from our staff.
McDaniel: Tua suffered concussion in loss to Packers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second concussion of the season in last week’s loss to Green Bay, Miami coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday. Tagovailoa has not been officially ruled out for Sunday’s pivotal game at New England, though it’s unknown when the...
Broncos’ Randy Gregory Punches Rams Player in Postgame Spat
The incident took place after Los Angeles routed Denver on Sunday. View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Rams’ 51–14 win over the Broncos on Sunday, two opposing players were involved in a scuffle while the teams were mingling. The fight started when Broncos linebacker...
Ten Takeaways: Pickett’s Growth As a Rookie, Packers’ Playoff Push
Plus, the Packers are making a final playoff push. Sean McDermott describes his team’s travel adventure, what you need to know about Sunday Ticket and much more. I asked Kenny Pickett—after he drove his Steelers, with the season on the line, 76 yards on 10 plays to a game-winning touchdown against the Raiders—whether he thinks he could’ve made that happen in September, when he first became Pittsburgh’s starter.
Bengals Perfect Practice Drill Against Patriots
The safety tells Albert Breer about the drill that kept alive their hopes for home field advantage. Plus, the Panthers’ playoff push and how the Ravens are winning without Lamar. There was a point in the Bengals-Patriots game Saturday where the whole thing had taken on the look of...
Sean Payton Trends As NFL World Connects Him to Broncos Job
The news comes shortly after it was reported that the former Saints coach would want an ‘All-Star staff’ if he returned to the NFL. Fans have been speculating about who will become the next Broncos coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Amidst the speculation, one...
Report: NFL to Fine Mac Jones for Low Hit on Eli Apple
For the first time in his career, the Patriots quarterback faces a punishment from the league. The NFL plans to fine Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for the low hit he levied on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game between the two AFC teams, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.
Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury. Now, for the first time, he won’t play because of what coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday were offensive performance reasons. McDaniels not only will start Jarrett...
Nathaniel Hackett Fired, but Other Broncos Escape Accountability
The Broncos ousted the guy who tried to fix his highly paid quarterback, but not the man who brought him to Denver in the first place. They say you only really learn through trial and error, so Monday was an important step in the ownership tenure of the Penner group.
Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass
The veteran Fox reporter played it cool when addressing the incident afterwards. Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews nearly took an errant pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to the face during Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys. However, she narrowly avoided the misfire by putting her arm up at the last moment, skillfully deflecting the football aside.
Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs go head-to-head during Monday Night Football and home-field advantage is up for grabs. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
Dolphins Confirm Tagovailoa Concussion, Tab Bridgewater to Start
It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and is day-to-day. He also named Teddy Bridgewater the starter in the event Tagovailoa can’t play Sunday against the Patriots.
Saints’ Thomas Seems Excited by Brady, Payton Rumor
The story is very much a rumor, but it didn’t stop the former Offensive Player of the Year from sharing it on Instagram. The Saints have struggled to solidify the quarterback position since the retirement of franchise legend Drew Brees. Coach Dennis Allen, who inherited the job vacated by Sean Payton, has also struggled in his first year leading the team, which is 6–9 on the year. On Tuesday, ProFootballTalk posted a pretty spicy rumor about both crucial spots, and it caught the attention of star wide receiver undefined.
Bears-Lions Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Lions are favored by more than a field goal at home against the Bears in Week 17 in their quest to sweep the season series. The Lions had a chance in Week 16 to push their record over .500 in December for the first time since 2017. Unfortunately, when the lights when on in Carolina, their defense wasn’t prepared to slow down the Panthers’ run game (43/320/3 – 7.4 yards per carry).
Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Says He’s Playing Through Foot Injury
The Tampa Bay running back claimed in a now-deleted tweet that he’s dealing with a Lisfranc injury. View the original article to see embedded media. After playing a key role in Tampa Bay’s 19–16 overtime victory at Arizona on Sunday night and drawing praise from starting quarterback Tom Brady, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette tweeted that he’s nursing a foot injury.
Week 17 Stat Projections: Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts is out, but Gardner Minshew is capable of posting strong numbers. The list of potential quarterback changes appears to be long in Week 17, but the only hope for fantasy teams is the return of Jalen Hurts. Any drop-off in quarterback play leads to lower upside in each team’s receiving corps. Here’s a look at the quarterback news heading into this week:
