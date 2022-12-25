Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Couple Ignored Pregnant Woman’s Pleas for Help as She Was Beaten to Death, Police Say
The savage beating death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman shocked the community of Marietta, South Carolina, earlier this month—and now, authorities say, she might have been saved if one couple had not stood idly by and ignored her tortured pleas for help. Michael Burnett, 43, and Melissa Burnett, 49,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family ‘Devastated, Angry' After 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead; Delivery Driver Confesses: Sheriff
A delivery driver is in custody, accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday and whose body was found Friday night about 10 miles from her home. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said during a press conference at about 10:15 p.m. Friday that authorities...
Remains of Texas mother who told 911 operator she was being chased through the woods found 3 years later
The remains of a Texas woman who vanished more than three years ago after calling 911 to say that she was being followed were found in a wooded area, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said. Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019. In July of...
Moment furious Italian jeweller, 67, opens fire on gang of robbers shooting two dead
An Italian jeweller opened fire on a gang of robbers and shot two dead after they raided his boutique and tied up his daughter. Mario Roggero, 67, shot and killed two robbers in Grinzane Cavour on April 28 an attempted theft in the afternoon around 6.30pm by three men armed with a knife and a pistol which later turned out to be fake.
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in...
Arkansas boy, 6, was drowned in toilet before being nailed under home's floorboards, report says
An arrest affidavit details how a grandmother’s report of concerns for the young children in their mother's care led to the devastating discovery last week in Arkansas.
Killer stabbed man to death because he wrongly thought he was meeting teenage girl
A 17-year-old has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 years and seven months in detention for the murder of a man he wrongly believed had arranged to meet a teenage girl.Joshua Boardman attacked 28-year-old Hiwa Ali Khani as he sat in his car in Preston, on July 8.On Wednesday, Preston Crown Court heard Boardman had intended to target Stuart Thornton, who had been parked behind Mr Ali-Khani until 40 seconds before Boardman arrived at the scene.David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said the day before the murder, Mr Thornton, aged 35, had pulled over his car to speak to a 15-year-old...
Bullet found near 2 teen girls' bodies came from suspect and witness saw man wearing "muddy and bloody" clothes, affidavit says
An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 "had been cycled through" a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at the request of the local prosecutor,...
Police officer who managed to escape Doomsday prepper shooters who killed his two colleagues breaks his silence as he recovers in hospital after the tragedy
A policeman injured in a horrific shooting that claimed the lives of two of his colleagues and an innocent neighbour has broken his silence from his hospital bed. Chinchilla-based Constable Randall Kirk, 28, was one of four officers called out to investigate a remote property in Wieambilla, three hours west of Brisbane, on Monday, where missing principal Nathaniel Train was thought to have visited.
Police say they arrested parents of missing 11-year-old who waited 3 weeks to report her disappearance
Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home in Cornelius, North Carolina on November 23, but was reported missing to her school on December 15.
5 People Dead in 'Horrendous' Condo Shooting Near Toronto
York Regional Police confirmed the death toll from the tragic event in a release Monday morning, which added that a sixth victim is "in hospital in serious condition" Five people have been shot dead in a condominium unit near Toronto. York Regional Police confirmed the death toll from the tragic event in a release Monday morning, noting that a sixth victim is currently "in hospital in serious condition." "The suspect is deceased," it added about the mass shooting, which happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday at a residential building located on Jane Street in...
Truckie is accused of mowing down 86 goats and killing them all after he allegedly pushed past a sign warning him not to drive through floodwaters
A truck driver has been charged after he allegedly ploughed into 86 goats standing by the side of a highway killing all of them. The bodies of 78 goats were found strewn along a two-kilometre stretch of the Kamilaroi Highway, near Bourke, in NSW's north-west, last Thursday. Another eight goats...
Former police officer accused of 'catfishing' teen before killing her family, police say
(CNN) -- A former Virginia police officer, believed to have murdered a teenager's family in Riverside, California, after "catfishing" her online, was killed in a shootout while trying to flee authorities, the city's police department said in a news release. The ex-cop was identified as Austin Lee Edwards, 28, of...
Fla. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Wounds 5-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Himself
The little girl was unaware she had suffered a gunshot wound to her arm during the incident A little girl in Florida is without parents after authorities confirmed her mother and father died in an apparent murder-suicide, during which she was also shot. During a news conference Tuesday night, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco revealed the 5-year-old girl was unaware she suffered from a through and through gunshot wound to her arm during the Dec. 13 incident. "She's a tough little girl," he said. It was unclear if she...
New Homeowner Finds Body of Former Tenant in Basement: Police
Officers are investigating after the body of a 71-year-old woman was discovered in a property in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
Woman, 24, killed by car doing doughnuts during illegal street takeover
A pedestrian was killed after she was struck by a car doing doughnuts during an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles.Authorities say that the 24-year-old female victim was struck by the vehicle when it went off the road and crashed into a group of spectators.More than 100 vehicles were involved in the Christmas night street takeover in the Hyde Park area of the city that saw fireworks set off and Christmas trees burned.The victim has not been named by officials but was identified by her family as nursing student Elyzza Guajaca, according to KTLA.She was transported to the hospital...
How DNA from a tree helped police close in on a young mother's killer
On March 25, 2021, the body of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji was found buried in a shallow grave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park near Columbia, Missouri. Above Mengqi's burial site was a juniper tree that would eventually tell investigators who left her lifeless body buried there. "48 Hours'" correspondent Peter...
Gunman wearing ‘police’ vest and fake badge shoots 2 people in DC
A gunman impersonating a cop — complete with a “police” vest and a fake badge — shot and wounded a boy and a man in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, authorities said. The suspect entered a residential facility for juveniles awaiting trial by introducing himself as a police officer serving a warrant on one of the residents, NBC 4 Washington reported. Surveillance video showed the bogus cop sporting a vest with “Police” printed on the front and back, and wearing a star-shaped badge on a chain around his neck. Once inside the privately owned facility, police said, the intruder produced a handgun and fired...
Last Credible Sighting Of Missing North Carolina 11-Year-Old Was Video Showing Her Getting Off School Bus, Police Say
Madalina Cojocari was last spotted in surveillance footage getting off a school bus on Nov. 21. Her family has said they last saw her two days later, but police are looking for "additional witnesses outside the family" to determine an exact timeline of her disappearance. A missing North Carolina girl...
Black Grandma’s Home Raided by SWAT Based On Faulty ‘Find My iPhone’ Screenshot
A Colorado grandmother was subjected to a full-on SWAT raid of her home in January, all thanks to a detective who used a screenshot of the iPhone’s inaccurate “Find My” app to obtain a search warrant, a lawsuit filed in county court last week claims. Retired service...
