A pedestrian was killed after she was struck by a car doing doughnuts during an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles.Authorities say that the 24-year-old female victim was struck by the vehicle when it went off the road and crashed into a group of spectators.More than 100 vehicles were involved in the Christmas night street takeover in the Hyde Park area of the city that saw fireworks set off and Christmas trees burned.The victim has not been named by officials but was identified by her family as nursing student Elyzza Guajaca, according to KTLA.She was transported to the hospital...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO