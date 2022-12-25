ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Killer stabbed man to death because he wrongly thought he was meeting teenage girl

A 17-year-old has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 years and seven months in detention for the murder of a man he wrongly believed had arranged to meet a teenage girl.Joshua Boardman attacked 28-year-old Hiwa Ali Khani as he sat in his car in Preston, on July 8.On Wednesday, Preston Crown Court heard Boardman had intended to target Stuart Thornton, who had been parked behind Mr Ali-Khani until 40 seconds before Boardman arrived at the scene.David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said the day before the murder, Mr Thornton, aged 35, had pulled over his car to speak to a 15-year-old...
Daily Mail

Police officer who managed to escape Doomsday prepper shooters who killed his two colleagues breaks his silence as he recovers in hospital after the tragedy

A policeman injured in a horrific shooting that claimed the lives of two of his colleagues and an innocent neighbour has broken his silence from his hospital bed. Chinchilla-based Constable Randall Kirk, 28, was one of four officers called out to investigate a remote property in Wieambilla, three hours west of Brisbane, on Monday, where missing principal Nathaniel Train was thought to have visited.
People

5 People Dead in 'Horrendous' Condo Shooting Near Toronto

York Regional Police confirmed the death toll from the tragic event in a release Monday morning, which added that a sixth victim is "in hospital in serious condition" Five people have been shot dead in a condominium unit near Toronto. York Regional Police confirmed the death toll from the tragic event in a release Monday morning, noting that a sixth victim is currently "in hospital in serious condition." "The suspect is deceased," it added about the mass shooting, which happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday at a residential building located on Jane Street in...
People

Fla. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Wounds 5-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Himself

The little girl was unaware she had suffered a gunshot wound to her arm during the incident A little girl in Florida is without parents after authorities confirmed her mother and father died in an apparent murder-suicide, during which she was also shot. During a news conference Tuesday night, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco revealed the 5-year-old girl was unaware she suffered from a through and through gunshot wound to her arm during the Dec. 13 incident. "She's a tough little girl," he said. It was unclear if she...
LAND O' LAKES, FL
The Independent

Woman, 24, killed by car doing doughnuts during illegal street takeover

A pedestrian was killed after she was struck by a car doing doughnuts during an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles.Authorities say that the 24-year-old female victim was struck by the vehicle when it went off the road and crashed into a group of spectators.More than 100 vehicles were involved in the Christmas night street takeover in the Hyde Park area of the city that saw fireworks set off and Christmas trees burned.The victim has not been named by officials but was identified by her family as nursing student Elyzza Guajaca, according to KTLA.She was transported to the hospital...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Gunman wearing ‘police’ vest and fake badge shoots 2 people in DC

A gunman impersonating a cop — complete with a “police” vest and a fake badge — shot and wounded a boy and a man in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, authorities said. The suspect entered a residential facility for juveniles awaiting trial by introducing himself as a police officer serving a warrant on one of the residents, NBC 4 Washington reported. Surveillance video showed the bogus cop sporting a vest with “Police” printed on the front and back, and wearing a star-shaped badge on a chain around his neck. Once inside the privately owned facility, police said, the intruder produced a handgun and fired...
WASHINGTON, DC

