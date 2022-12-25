ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Advance

Top sports stories of 2022 | Area teams win conference championships

Several high school teams in the Daily Advance’s coverage area won their respective conference championships in 2022. Their achievements are the No. 3 sports story of the year. It starts with both Northeastern varsity basketball teams winning their Northeastern Coastal Conference tournaments. Neither the boys or girls teams were the No. 1 seed going into...

